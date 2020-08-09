Brie Bella 'Can't Believe It's Been a Week' Since Giving Birth to Her Son as She Shares Family Photo

Brie Bella loves being a new mom of two!

On Saturday night, the Total Bellas star, 36, shared a sweet selfie with 3-year-old daughter Birdie Joe while holding her newborn son, who was born on Aug. 1. The baby boy's face was covered by a blanket as his mom and big sister smiled for the camera.

"Can’t believe it’s been a week already!!! 💙💛," she captioned the adorable photo.

Bella and husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their second child on Aug. 1. The couple had chosen to not learn the sex of their second child before his birth.

"It’s a BOY!!! 💙 8-1-2020," Brie said on Instagram the next day with a photo of the couple, who wed in April 2014, holding hands and she held their new son. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

In January, Brie and twin sister Nikki Bella revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that they were both pregnant. At the time, they said their due dates were less than two weeks apart.

"My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, 'You guys are good with one,' so we stopped trying," Brie previously told PEOPLE.

However, during a trip to France for Nikki's engagement to fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, she started having pregnancy symptoms.

"When we were in France meeting Artem's family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, 'Oh, s—!' " the former WWE competitor told PEOPLE.

Nikki and Chigvintsev welcomed their baby boy on July 31, just one day before Brie gave birth to her son.

The mom of one, who had anticipated her son's birth after sister Brie's baby, joked about unexpectedly "beating" her sibling to the labor room on Twitter.