Nikki Bella Appears Shocked After Twin Sister Brie Tells Her 'I'd Let You Breastfeed My Baby'

Their pregnancy experiences play out on the upcoming new season of Total Bellas

Nikki Bella is caught off guard by her twin sister's inquiring mind.

In a new preview of the upcoming season of Total Bellas, Nikki, 36, and sister Brie Bella share with fans never-before-seen looks at their simultaneous pregnancies, which they called "such an amazing time" in their lives. At one point in the clip, pregnant Brie jokingly asks her pregnant sister whether she'd let her future baby breastfeed with her.

"Would you ever let me breastfeed Matteo?" she asked, to which Nikki responds, "No!" Brie then insists, "I'd let you breastfeed my baby!"

Nikki welcomed her first child, son Matteo, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on July 31, less than 24 hours before Brie welcomed her second child, son Buddy Dessert, with husband Daniel Bryan on Aug. 1. (The two also share daughter Birdie Joe, 3.)

Along with their pregnancy journeys, the new season, which premieres Thursday, will also cover the revelations from their memoir Incomparable, as well as their mom's brain surgery over the summer.

In August, the Bellas opened up to PEOPLE about their new additions, gushing over the love they have for their expanding families. "I've been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I've wanted my whole life," Nikki said at the time. "The fact that he's here — I'm just so in love and happy."

"That's what happens when you're on an infant schedule," added Brie. "But like Nikki said, the love is just so overpowering that even though you're so tired, that bliss just takes over."

After giving birth, the sisters were placed into hospital rooms right next to each other, and they got to meet their new nephews for the first time.

"What's crazy about Buddy and Matteo is they both have the same scream-cry," Nikki said. "It's the cutest high-pitch noise and they're identical. Even their coos are identical and they're so cute. Now, Matteo, he will grunt and like punch my boobs when he's breastfeeding. Artem and I will sit and laugh because it's perfect little punches he'll do. He grunts at me, so I feel like I have a little boxer on my hands."

"Buddy loves kicking," Brie said. "I actually was really nervous, because everyone's like, 'If you have a good baby, you're going to have a really bad one.' I was like, 'Well, Birdie was so good, so here comes my wild one.' He's calmer than what Birdie was."

"[Both babies] are calm and patient," Brie added. "We're the wild ones and very feisty. Our little boys don't have our personalities yet. Birdie does. Birdie is our mini."