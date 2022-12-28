Brie Bella and Husband Celebrate Christmas with Their Kids in Cute Family Photo: 'Sending Love'

The couple is parents to son Buddy, 2, and daughter Birdie, 5

Published on December 28, 2022 05:07 PM
Brie Bella christmas 2022
Photo: Brie Bella/instagram

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan are loving every moment of their Christmas.

The Total Bellas star and husband Bryan spent their holiday soaking up family time with son Buddy Dessert, 2, and daughter Birdie Joe, 5.

On Sunday, Bella shared a cute photo of her family of four wearing matching Christmas pajamas that featured reindeer and Christmas trees. The group got together for the sweet shot, showing Bella with her arms around Birdie and Buddy leaning his head on his sister.

"Merry Christmas!!! 🎄✨ Sending love from our family to yours!! ❤️," she captioned the post.

In an episode of The Bellas Podcast recorded in July, Brie and sister Nikki Bella revealed that their kids are often confused between their mom and aunt, who are identical twins.

"Brie's kids get so confused with her and I," Nikki admitted. "Buddy goes, 'Mama.' And I go, 'No, it's Dodo'… He wouldn't like, let it go."

"He wouldn't stop," Brie agreed. "Yesterday he wakes up from a nap. I walk in there and he literally does this big back bump and he goes, 'No, Dodo. No.' And I'm like, 'No, it's Mama.' "

"I had to like squat down and like look through the crib handlebars. And I was like 'Bud-Bud, it's Mama,' " Brie continued. "And then finally he stopped crying and he goes, 'Mama?' And I'm like, 'Don't I have a, a certain scent?' "

Brie Bella (L) and wrestler Daniel Bryan attend WWE & E! Entertainment's "SuperStars For Hope" at the Beverly Hills Hotel on August 15, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California
Jason Merritt/Getty

Nikki is mom to son Matteo Artemovich, 2, with Artem Chigvintsev, 40. In April, the twins told Entertainment Tonight about the sweet bond their sons have with each other.

"They are just wild. Our boys are wild," Nikki told the outlet of their sons.

"Yeah, we have been used to these wild boys," Brie added. "It's funny because they are already a perfect little tag team. I feel like it's baby mania every day at the house. Whether Buddy is headbutting someone or they're cuddling each other. It's really cute, the relationship. We always look at them and we are like, 'They act like brothers.' "

