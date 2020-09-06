Brie Bella Says She's 13 Lbs. Away from Her Pre-Baby Weight 5 Weeks After Welcoming Son Buddy

Brie Bella is opening up about her postpartum weight loss journey.

On Saturday, the Total Bellas star, 36, shared that although she feels ready to start focusing on losing weight, she still has to wait a bit before going back to the gym.

“Today I am five weeks postpartum and I have one more week until hopefully I’m cleared to work out. I’ve been dying to work out - it’s been killing me,” the mother of two said on her Instagram Story, noting that she’s “about 13 lbs. away” from her pre-baby weight.

The retired WWE Hall of Famer — who welcomed her second child, son Buddy Dessert, with husband Daniel Bryan on Aug. 1 — went on to ask her followers to share any of their own “tricks on losing the weight.”

As the star begins to focus on her weight loss journey, there’s already one workout she has in mind to try.

“Someone told me yesterday that I could do 30 minutes of hardcore walking on a treadmill, so I’m gonna try that, but if there’s any other stuff, DM me,” she said. “I’m dying to figure out some good tricks.”

“I’m really feeling it,” she added. “I want to get in shape and I miss the gym, so let’s do this.”

The new mom also went on to share a cuddly photo with her newborn, joking that there is one new thing from the past few months that she is thinking about keeping around.

“Going [to] lose the weight but I’m thinking of keeping my quarantine eyebrows! I’m digging them lol,” she wrote alongside the image.

Making the birth of her son even more special, Brie gave birth within 22 hours of her twin sister Nikki Bella, who ended up welcoming her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev just one day before her sister.

“Artem and I were so not prepared," Nikki, who was originally due on Aug. 6, previously told PEOPLE. “We barely had bags packed.”

Meanwhile, Brie was scheduled for a C-section on Aug. 1. "When Matteo came on the 31st, I was like, 'No matter what, my baby is coming at 9 a.m. tomorrow,'” said Brie, who had an emergency C-section with daughter Birdie, now 3.

"This experience was so different from my last — just to walk into a c-section and be completely alert," she added. "When they pulled out Buddy, they put down the curtain, and my husband was like, 'Oh, I got a boy!' We were really overwhelmed with joy."

When it came time to name their bundle of joy, Brie and her husband opted for a name with plenty of sentimental value.

"We named our son Buddy because he's named after his late grandfather," she told PEOPLE. "Bryan's dad (who died in 2014) really wanted a grandson, and unfortunately, he's not alive to see that. But Bryan also really wanted a son to carry on the Danielson name. So we thought, 'How special to be named after his late grandfather?' "