Brian McKnight Calls Wife Leilani His 'Hero' as They Reveal They're Expecting Rainbow Baby

The 53-year-old singer shared the special news in a series of Instagram posts Thursday, which comes after the couple experienced a pregnancy loss earlier this year

Published on November 11, 2022 12:03 PM
Photo: Brian McKnight/instagram

Brian McKnight is happy to be adding to his family after a difficult loss earlier this year.

The "Back At One" singer and wife Leilani are expecting another baby together, McKnight revealed in an Instagram grid collage Thursday that showed him kissing his wife's bump.

Sharing another three photos that show him posing with Leilani, dressed in all white as he holds her bump, the 53-year-old said the couple is "ecstatic" to share their baby news.

"We are ECSTATIC to finally announce BABY MCKNIGHT is coming soon!!!!!!!🤍🤍🤍," he captioned each of the photos, also including a message to Leilani calling her "my everything my hero my reason for living."

"I'm so in love with you baby ♥️♥️♥️," he concluded the captions.

Sharing the news on her own page, Leilani wrote, "To my rock, the perfect husband and father …our baby is the most blessed child because you are his father. I'm forever in love with you Boopy♥️♥️♥️."

Brian McKnight/instagram

The singer — who began dating Leilani in 2014 and tied the knot hours ahead of ringing in 2018 — opened up in a number of Instagram posts on Mother's Day about how he and Leilani, who share son Jack and daughter Julia, had recently experienced a pregnancy loss.

Sharing a picture where the couple poses with their kids and Leilani has a bump, he wrote, "I treasure this picture it was our last family picture before the birth of our son Kekoa Matteo."

Calling Leilani the "greatest example of being a mother I've ever witnessed," he noted that Kekoa's due date was Mother's Day.

"I know how hard him not being here in the flesh with us is weighing incredibly heavy on us, but I know he is with us just like Julia and Jack are, as shining examples of your exceptional motherhood," McKnight continued, applauding the "strength I saw in you through the loss of our son and the courage to deal with the hardest loss we've ever dealt with in our lives has been truly remarkable."

The musician recalled all the milestones of the pregnancy and how they sadly ended with seeing Kekoa "take his last breath with him on your chest and both of you in my arms."

"For the very first time in my life I got to experience what it's like to want to and plan to have a child made from love, and even though he was separated from us too soon I wouldn't trade that gift you gave me for anything in the whole world. Our son will always be a part of us and live on in our hearts forever," he concluded. "I've never been prouder in my life than I am right now being the father to our three incredible children."

McKnight is also father to sons Brian Jr. and Niko with ex-wife Julie McKnight — whom he was married to from 1990 to 2003 — and daughter Briana McKnight, 21, from a previous relationship. It is believed that the singer has been estranged from his older children since 2019.

