Brian McKnight and Wife Leilani Welcome Baby Boy: 'We Are So In Love!'

Brian McKnight has added a baby boy to his family!

The "Back At One" singer, 53, and wife Leilani have welcomed another baby, son Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post Monday.

"'For this child we have prayed and the Lord has granted us the desires of our hearts' 1 Samuel 1:27 God's greatest gift, our son is here!!!" the pair wrote alongside a photo of McKnight and Leilani making a heart with their hands around the infant's hand.

"🤍 Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight 🤍 We are so in love!!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #iloveourlife #mylegacy #blessed #ohana #son #mrandmrsmcknight #knightandlei," they added.

The couple is already parents to son Jack and daughter Julia. McKnight is also father to sons Brian Jr. and Niko with ex-wife Julie McKnight — whom he was married to from 1990 to 2003 — and daughter Briana McKnight from a previous relationship.

In November, the couple revealed that they would be welcoming a baby boy.

"So thankful for precious life and our growing OHANA!!!" the singer shared at the time.

The couple's new addition is a rainbow baby, an experience McKnight opened up about in a number of Instagram posts on Mother's Day, explaining how they'd experienced a pregnancy loss.

Brian McKnight/instagram

Sharing a picture where the couple poses with their kids and Leilani has a baby bump, he wrote, "I treasure this picture it was our last family picture before the birth of our son Kekoa Matteo."

Calling Leilani the "greatest example of being a mother I've ever witnessed," he noted that Kekoa's due date was Mother's Day.

"I know how hard him not being here in the flesh with us is weighing incredibly heavy on us, but I know he is with us just like Julia and Jack are, as shining examples of your exceptional motherhood," McKnight continued, applauding the "strength I saw in you through the loss of our son and the courage to deal with the hardest loss we've ever dealt with in our lives has been truly remarkable."