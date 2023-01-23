Brian McKnight and Wife Leilani Welcome Baby Boy: 'We Are So In Love!'

The couple also shares son Jack and daughter Julia and McKnight is also a father to sons Brian Jr. and Niko, plus daughter Briana

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023 04:46 PM
PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 23: (L-R) Brian McKnight and Leilani Malia Mendoza attend Celebrity Fight Night XXV on March 23, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Brian McKnight has added a baby boy to his family!

The "Back At One" singer, 53, and wife Leilani have welcomed another baby, son Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post Monday.

"'For this child we have prayed and the Lord has granted us the desires of our hearts' 1 Samuel 1:27 God's greatest gift, our son is here!!!" the pair wrote alongside a photo of McKnight and Leilani making a heart with their hands around the infant's hand.

"🤍 Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight 🤍 We are so in love!!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #iloveourlife #mylegacy #blessed #ohana #son #mrandmrsmcknight #knightandlei," they added.

The couple is already parents to son Jack and daughter Julia. McKnight is also father to sons Brian Jr. and Niko with ex-wife Julie McKnight — whom he was married to from 1990 to 2003 — and daughter Briana McKnight from a previous relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November, the couple revealed that they would be welcoming a baby boy.

"So thankful for precious life and our growing OHANA!!!" the singer shared at the time.

The couple's new addition is a rainbow baby, an experience McKnight opened up about in a number of Instagram posts on Mother's Day, explaining how they'd experienced a pregnancy loss.

Brian McKnight Calls Wife Leilani His 'Hero' as They Reveal They're Expecting a Rainbow Baby
Brian McKnight/instagram

Sharing a picture where the couple poses with their kids and Leilani has a baby bump, he wrote, "I treasure this picture it was our last family picture before the birth of our son Kekoa Matteo."

Calling Leilani the "greatest example of being a mother I've ever witnessed," he noted that Kekoa's due date was Mother's Day.

"I know how hard him not being here in the flesh with us is weighing incredibly heavy on us, but I know he is with us just like Julia and Jack are, as shining examples of your exceptional motherhood," McKnight continued, applauding the "strength I saw in you through the loss of our son and the courage to deal with the hardest loss we've ever dealt with in our lives has been truly remarkable."

Related Articles
Brian McKnight Calls Wife Leilani His 'Hero' as They Reveal They're Expecting a Rainbow Baby
Brian McKnight Calls Wife Leilani His 'Hero' as They Reveal They're Expecting Rainbow Baby
Country Star Kolby Cooper and Wife Jillian Welcome a Baby Boy, Son Karter — See the Photos!
Country Star Kolby Cooper and Wife Jillian Welcome a Baby Boy, Son Karter — See the Photos!
Manti Te'o and Wife Jovi Welcome a Baby Boy
Manti Te'o and Wife Jovi Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Kyro: 'We've All Been Waiting For You'
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Alan Jackson Is a Grandfather! Daughter Ali and Husband Sam Welcome a Baby Boy
Alan Jackson Is a Grandfather! Daughter Ali and Husband Sam Welcome a Baby Boy — See the Photo!
Tommy Vietor
'Pod Save America' Co-Host Tommy Vietor Welcomes Baby Girl Nearly One Year After Loss of Daughter
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Niko Moon and Wife Anna
Niko Moon and Wife Anna Welcome First Baby, Daughter Lily Anne: 'Made to Be Her Daddy'
Drew Baldridge baby. Photos courtesy of Drew Baldridge
Drew Baldridge and Wife Katherine Welcome a Baby Boy, Lyric Lee: 'Best Gift for Christmas'
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
All About John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Luna Thurman-Busson and Uma Thurman attend "Some Like It Hot" Broadway opening night at Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
backsteet boys christmas album
Celebrity Christmas Albums You Have to Check Out This Season
Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
Everything to Know About Cristiano Ronaldo's Family
Randy Houser and Wife Tatiana Welcome Their Second Baby Together
Randy Houser and Wife Tatiana Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Harlan: 'Answered Prayers'
scotty mccreery
Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Welcome First Baby, Son Merrick Avery: 'Most Beautiful Thing'
Detroit Lions' Taylor Decker Welcomes Baby Girl with Wife Kyndra: 'Completely Stole Our Hearts'
Detroit Lions' Taylor Decker and Wife Kyndra Welcome Baby Girl: 'Completely Stole Our Hearts'