The group visited Pandora, the Avatar-themed area at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom

Brian Austin Green Visits Disney World with His 3 Sons and Girlfriend Sharna Burgess: 'Great Fun'

Brian Austin Green is enjoying a day of family fun at the happiest place on Earth.

Green documented his family's adventure to Pandora, the Avatar-themed area at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom on Instagram, sharing a quick video of him walking around the park with kids.

Burgess, 36, who has been dating Green since his split with Fox late last year, also strolls alongside Green's sons in the video.

"Pandora, this is it. Walking with the fam. It's amazing," he says in the clip.

"Disney world !!! Thanks for great fun :)) Get back out there, but stay safe!!" Green captioned the post.

Burgess also shared videos from the outing on her Instagram Stories, including a clip that features Green taking in the sights with his sons.

Last month, Green spent some quality time with his four kids on Father's Day, including son Kassius, 19, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 celebrated the special occasion with a pool day with his four kids, sharing a rare family photo to Instagram of him hanging with his kids in the water, writing, "Happy Father's Day everyone !!!"

Green gave Burgess a special shout-out in the caption, thanking her for taking the family photo.

"Thank you baby for taking such an amazing pic for me :))," Green said.

The Dancing with the Stars pro also praised Green on the holiday, commenting on the picture, "Happy Father's day baby. You're amazing xx"