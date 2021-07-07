Brian Austin Green Visits Disney World with His 3 Sons and Girlfriend Sharna Burgess: 'Great Fun'
The group visited Pandora, the Avatar-themed area at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom
Brian Austin Green is enjoying a day of family fun at the happiest place on Earth.
On Tuesday, the actor, 47, visited Walt Disney World with girlfriend Sharna Burgess and his three sons, Journey River, 4, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 8, all of whom he shares with ex Megan Fox.
Green documented his family's adventure to Pandora, the Avatar-themed area at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom on Instagram, sharing a quick video of him walking around the park with kids.
Burgess, 36, who has been dating Green since his split with Fox late last year, also strolls alongside Green's sons in the video.
"Pandora, this is it. Walking with the fam. It's amazing," he says in the clip.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Brian Austin Green Thanks Girlfriend Sharna Burgess for Snapping Rare Photo of Him with All 4 Kids
"Disney world !!! Thanks for great fun :)) Get back out there, but stay safe!!" Green captioned the post.
Burgess also shared videos from the outing on her Instagram Stories, including a clip that features Green taking in the sights with his sons.
Last month, Green spent some quality time with his four kids on Father's Day, including son Kassius, 19, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 celebrated the special occasion with a pool day with his four kids, sharing a rare family photo to Instagram of him hanging with his kids in the water, writing, "Happy Father's Day everyone !!!"
RELATED VIDEO: Megan Fox's Kids Make a Surprise Appearance in Her Today Interview: 'They Don't Listen to Me at All'
Green gave Burgess a special shout-out in the caption, thanking her for taking the family photo.
"Thank you baby for taking such an amazing pic for me :))," Green said.
The Dancing with the Stars pro also praised Green on the holiday, commenting on the picture, "Happy Father's day baby. You're amazing xx"
The dancer has previously raved about Green and Fox as co-parents. "He's a wonderful dad, and he and his wife - uh, ex-wife - have raised three beautiful children," she said on The Morning Show in February. "And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they've done such an amazing job."