Brian Austin Green Says Son Zane, 7 Weeks, Is 'Getting So Big So Fast' in Adorable New Photo

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green welcomed their first baby together, son Zane, on June 28

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2022 03:24 PM
Brian Austin Green
Photo: Brian Austin Green/Instagram

Brian Austin Green is soaking up every minute with his youngest.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, shared a sweet new photo with son Zane Walker, 7 weeks, on Sunday, musing over how fast his baby boy is growing. In the snap, the infant is in a carrier on his dad's chest on a walk, yawning wildly as the actor smiles down at him.

"Getting so big so fast !!" the proud dad writes. "Almost 2 months already 🥹"

Commenters debated whether the little guy looks more like his mom Sharna Burgess or his dad, with opinions evenly split.

The 7-week-old is the first baby for Burgess and the fifth boy for Green, who is also dad to Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 8 and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox as well as 20-year-old Kassius with Vanessa Marcil.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an episode of Daily Pop early last month, Green said that the professional dancer was initially "worried" about becoming a parent but has "snapped right into" motherhood.

"She's been an amazing stepmom to the three younger ones that I have, but she was worried," he said. "She was like, 'I don't know if when I have my own baby, if I'll be able to do all the things that you're supposed to do.'"

"Zane's amazing, Sharna's amazing," he said of his growing family. "It's been an amazing experience, it really has."

Sharna Burgess
Sharna Burgess. Sharna Burgess/Instagram

After welcoming Zane, Burgess shared a photo of her and her baby boy lying on her chest from a "food coma" in their first official photo together.

"I don't yet have words that can do this justice. I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how deeply and unconditionally I love him. I know I'll never be the same again, ever," she captioned the adorable moment in part.

She continued, "I realize I never knew love of this kind or capacity existed and it's beautifully overwhelming to process. I now wholeheartedly understand everything my mum has ever said to me about a mother's love being unlike any other."

"You know, that whole 'you'll understand when you have kids' thing parents say when they are fussing over you. I get it now. I will love him and worry about him until my last breath and beyond. Heaven is a place on Earth, and I found it."

Related Articles
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Brian Austin Green Says Welcoming Baby Zane with Sharna Burgess Has Been an 'Amazing Experience'
Sharna Burgess
Sharna Burgess Shows Baby Zane's Face for the First Time in Sweet Photo: 'Heaven Is a Place on Earth'
Sharna Burgess Says ‘Recovery Is Slow But Steady’ as She Opens Up About Having a C-Section
Sharna Burgess Says 'Recovery Is Slow But Steady' as She Opens Up About Having a C-Section
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Sharna Burgess Says Brian Austin Green's Sons Are 'Obsessed' with Baby Brother Zane
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Welcome Baby Boy –– See His First Cute Pic!
Brian Austin Green (2nd from R) shows his cast mates photos of his newborn son at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Last The Night"
Brian Austin Green Proudly Shows Off Photos of Newborn Son Zane at 'Last the Night' L.A. Premiere 
Sharna Burgess Posts First Glimpse at 3-Day-old Baby Zane https://www.instagram.com/stories/sharnaburgess/2872983395645529384/
Sharna Burgess Shares First Glimpse at Her and Brian Austin Green's Baby Boy Zane Walker
sharna burgess shares post pardon recovery advice https://www.instagram.com/p/CgcastlJb-0/?hl=en
Sharna Burgess Opens Up About Undergoing 'Scary' C-Section and Shares Photo of Her Scar
Brian Austin Green Sharna Burgess Baby Shower
Brian Austin Green Says His Kids Are 'Super Excited' for His and Sharna Burgess' Baby on the Way
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green attend the 2021 World Choreography Awards at Globe Theatre Los Angeles on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green's Relationship Timeline
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green
Sharna Burgess Addresses 'Insane' Rumor She's Not Living with Brian Austin Green: 'Very Confused'
Brian Austin Green Sharna Burgess Baby Shower
Sharna Burgess Praises Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox for Keeping Sons 'No. 1 at All Times'
Sharna Burgess Shares Maternity Shoot, Celebrates 35 Weeks Pregnant: 'I Can't Wait'
Pregnant Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Pose for Steamy Maternity Shoot Ahead of Son's Birth
Brian Austin Green Sharna Burgess Baby Shower
See All the Photos from Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green's Baby Shower with Family and Friends
Sharna Burgess, Megan Fox
Sharna Burgess Reveals She Reached Out to Megan Fox to Discuss Kids: 'She Really Appreciated It'
Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Expecting Baby Boy: 'We Are Really Excited'