Brian Austin Green Says Son, 8, Struggled with Remote Learning: 'Some Kids Need the Socialization'

Brian Austin Green is trying to make things work at home during an unprecedented year.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Masked Dancer judge, 47, says his kids struggled with virtual learning. Like most other kids around the country, Green's three sons with ex Megan Fox — Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4 — had to try and adjust to remote learning. (He is also dad to Kassius, 18.)

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star says they eventually decided to transition to homeschooling when Noah showed some difficulty with Zoom classes.

"We have a pod of six other kids, because our 8-year-old, he just wasn't into the remote learning at all," Green says. "Sitting in front of a computer and doing that, that just wasn't his thing. ... I think some kids need the socialization. Like, they really need to be with other kids."

Green also told ET that he recently built a chicken coop and is now building a vegetable garden to keep his children involved and interested in the food they eat while at home.

Brian Austin Green

"I built a chicken coop over the summer. And now I'm currently building a vegetable garden," Green says. "[I thought], 'We're forced to eat at home more, so let me figure out a way of making that a cooler experience for the kids.' "

"The kids are way more excited about eating it than going to a grocery store and buying fruits and vegetables and all of that," he says. "Like picking fruits off of trees or bushes, their involvement is what keeps them excited about eating it."

Being stuck at home has, of course, come with its challenges, but the actor says he's taking it one day at a time. "I'm learning as I go. It's all trial and error at this point," he admits.

Last month, both Green and Fox, 34, filed for divorce a day before Thanksgiving after 10 years of marriage. In a court filing obtained by PEOPLE, Green requested joint legal and physical custody of the estranged couple's three sons.

He cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for divorce and listed their separation date as March 5.

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green

The actor first confirmed their separation in May on an episode of his podcast …With Brian Austin Green titled "Context" after Fox was photographed spending time with Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox has since confirmed she's dating Kelly, 30, whom she costars with in the upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass. On his podcast, Green said their split came after Fox returned to their California home following months apart as she filmed the movie abroad with Kelly.