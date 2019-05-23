Brian Austin Green Says He Sold His Classic Cars After Having Children: Now I'm a 'Kid Guy'

Brian Austin Green has always been a car guy. But the actor admits that his automobile collection has grown more practical since having a family.

Green — who has three sons (Journey River, 2½, Bodhi Ransom, 5, and Noah Shannon, 6½) with wife Megan Fox and a 17-year-old son Kassius Lijah from a previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil — says that his growing brood of boys led to him selling some of his sportier vehicles.

“Now I’m a multiple-kid guy, so I’m less of a classic-car guy,” Green, 45, told PEOPLE recently at the launch event for Shell’s new formulation of the Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline at the Classic Car Club in New York City.

Image zoom Esther Segretto for Shell

Green said he sold his 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback and 1955 Porsche Speedster, but kept his 1980 Jeep CJ-5 because “the kids love it.”

“When I pick them up from school, they’re like, ‘The Jeep is here,’ and they climb all over it,” he told PEOPLE. “It’s the best.”

He added of his decision to sell the Mustang, “I had the whole thing rebuilt, and I was like, ‘I’m going to leave it to my kids.’ But then I was like, ‘I have kids, and it’s really unsafe, and it’s really fast, so it’s time to sell it.’ “

Green also has an Audi A7 and a Tesla Model X SUV to “fit all the kids.”

But the car he misses the most might be the 1994 Land Rover Defender he drove as David Silver on Beverly Hills, 90210.

“We did an episode of 90210 in the desert, and all the crew trucks and everything, the equipment trucks, all got stuck in the sand, so I used my Defender to rescue everyone,” he shared. “It was amazing.”

Green was excited to join Shell to launch its new formulation of the Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline. The company just announced its “Great Gas Giveaway,” running from May 20 to Sept. 1, offering Fuel Rewards members a chance to win free fuel for a year plus thousands of other prizes worth over $1 million.