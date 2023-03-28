Brian Austin Green Says Sharna Burgess Is 'Going to Go Crazy' for Son Zane's First Birthday Party

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess welcomed son Zane Walker in June

Published on March 28, 2023 01:04 PM
2023 iHeartRadio Awards arrivals
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have big plans for their little guy.

Looking ahead to son Zane Walker's first birthday, the couple tells PEOPLE they're excited to plan a "big to-do" when he turns one in June while chatting on the red carpet at the 2023 iHeart Radio Awards.

"She'll end up buying him a house and stuff like that, a whole bunch of stuff he doesn't need," Green, 49, says of Burgess with a laugh. "But she's just like, 'Oh my God, I have a 1-year-old,' so she's going to go crazy."

"It's so cool to have him and to see everyone and to know how fast this year has gone. I just want to celebrate the entire life of him so far, and I want to do the cake smash," adds Burgess.

The event will be extra special for baby Zane, who will get to try sweets for the first time.

"He hasn't had sugar yet, things like that. He's just had very organic, homemade whole foods, so I want him to have that cake for the first time," Burgess says. "Take all the photos and catch all the facial expressions."

"Because he's going to lose his mind," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum chimes in. "Can you imagine the first time he puts cake in his mouth?"

"Oh my God, yeah. I dread it, but I love it," Burgess adds. "That'll be his first taste of something really sweet."

When it comes to day-to-day eating, Burgess says she makes "all my own baby food."

"I go to the farmer's markets and get all the good organic stuff and just make it at home. It was a lot of single-ingredient purees, and then making our own mix for him when it was what he wanted," she reveals. "I've struggled with going into the baby-led weaning of him feeding himself, that anxiety of him choking, but I'm getting better at it. He now eats avocado toast."

As far as growing their brood — which also includes Green's sons Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Noah Shannon, 10, with ex Megan Fox, and Kassius "Kass" Lijah, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil — Burgess says "it's not a no, but it's not a yes yet."

"I mean, I absolutely think about it all the time because I'm so in love," she says, to which Green notes, "Yeah, starting to think about it and actually doing it are two different things."

Brian Austin Green/Instagram

"I do want a girl, but I'm five in, and that hasn't happened so far, so I'm assuming that the odds for me..." he jokes, adding, "Maybe I'm meant to be a boy dad."

"And maybe I'm meant to be a boy mom. So in love with being a boy mom, a wolf pack mom, I call it," Burgess says. "But it's not a no, and it's not a yes yet. It's definitely a maybe. We have to see where we're at in life."

"Traveling as a pack of seven, that's a really big gig," she points out.

"Imagine how many rooms we need in a hotel because at that point you have to travel with a nanny," Green says. "It's a big undertaking."

