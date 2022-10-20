Sharna Burgess is making sure her little boy shows off his love for his mama.

On Wednesday, Brian Austin Green, 49, shared an adorable picture of the couple's almost 4-month-old son Zane wearing a Halloween-themed onesie that reads "Mama is my Boo," as he teased that girlfriend Burgess "sneaks these outfits on him."

Zane looks too cute in the Instagram photo as he sports his white, orange and black outfit that features a picture of a ghost and black bats.

After Green called out Burgess, 37, in the caption of his post for sneaking the outfit, the pro dancer admitted in the comments, "Damn right I do 😂😍."

The couple welcomed son Zane on June 28. Green also shares Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as 20-year-old son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a sweet post on Instagram earlier this week, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum marked the two-year-anniversary of meeting Burgess.

"October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day, but I made plans to meet someone new for coffee," wrote Green alongside a carousel of family photos featuring Burgess, the couple's infant son Zane and Green's kids Journey, Bodhi and Noah.

He added, "My god am I thankful every single day for that. You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met."

"The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible :)) I love you❤️😊," Green concluded.

In August, Burgess appeared on Good Morning America with Green to talk about their parenting experiences since welcoming Zane.

"I'm so excited for this new version of me that is a nurturing, caring, dedicated mom," the Dancing with the Stars pro said at the time. "I love this new blend of me, and I'm so excited to see where that takes me."

"I love being a parent. It's amazing," Green added. "Some people are cut out for other aspects of life, and I just love parenting."