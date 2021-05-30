Brian Austin Green and Girlfriend Sharna Burgess Enjoy Pool Day with His Kids: 'The Best Days'

Brian Austin Green posted a photo of his girlfriend Sharna Burgess with his kids, whom he shares with ex Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green is enjoying spending time with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

Over the weekend, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 47, enjoyed a day at the pool with Burgess, 35, and his kids, whom he shares with estranged wife Megan Fox. "Pool days :)," he wrote in the caption, sharing a photo of Burgess in the water with Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 4.

"The best days," she wrote in the comments section along with a red heart emoji.

The father of three and the Dancing with the Stars pro have been dating since late last year. "They are casually dating and having a good time. They are currently vacationing together," a source told PEOPLE at the time when the couple went to Hawaii.

Burgess has since raved about Green and Fox, 35, as co-parents. "He's a wonderful dad, and he and his wife — uh, ex-wife — have raised three beautiful children," she said on The Morning Show in February. "And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they've done such an amazing job."

Green confirmed his split from Fox in May 2020, after 10 years of marriage. The actress, who began publicly dating Machine Gun Kelly, filed for divorce the day before Thanksgiving, the same day Green filed and requested joint legal and physical custody of Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

Before the divorce filings, Fox previously took issue with Green posting a Halloween photo of himself, with Journey in the background. "Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in," she wrote in the comment section of Green's post at the time.

"I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram," Fox continued.

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time," the mom of three wrote. "Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"