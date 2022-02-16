Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Expecting Baby Boy: 'We Are Really Excited'

The couple will welcome their first baby together "on or around the 4th of July"

It'll be another boy for Brian Austin Green!

Nearly two weeks after it was revealed that the actor, 48, and girlfriend Sharna Burgess, 36, are expecting their first baby together, Green announced on Instagram that the couple will welcome a baby boy "on or around the 4th of July."

"We want to thank everyone for the amazingly kind well wishes ❤️ we are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July :))" Green writes alongside a photo of him holding Burgess' baby bump. "@sharnaburgess, I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby ❤️😊😊"

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star is already dad to Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox as well as 19-year-old Kassius from a previous relationship.

Burgess also shared the exciting news on her Instagram page, featuring a picture of Green and his kids, minus Kassius, touching her baby bump.

"And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional 💙," she writes. "Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022. @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it's growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky ❤️"

"@kassius_marcil_green we are doing this photo again with you in it so we can hang it up at home. We love you xx," she added.

"Brian never expected to be a dad again. He is excited," a source close to Green told PEOPLE last week. "Sharna makes him very happy. Their relationship is fun."

"Sharna has always been very good with his boys too," added the insider. "It was never a problem for her that he already had kids. She has really made an effort to get to know them."

The couple started dating five months after Green confirmed his split from Fox after nearly 10 years of marriage in May 2020.

The exciting pregnancy news came one month after Fox announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, whom she's been dating for nearly two years.