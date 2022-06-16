Sharna Burgess Praises Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox for Keeping Sons 'No. 1 at All Times'

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor and his girlfriend opened up about their co-parenting relationship with Green's ex-wife, Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green and ex Megan Fox are all about being a united front for their kids.

Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess recently appeared on The Viall Files podcast, where they discussed their family and co-parenting arrangement with Fox. The 48-year-old actor is dad to Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9, with Fox as well as 20-year-old Kassius from a previous relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Megan and I, with what is it that we do professionally, we don't have set schedules the same way a lot of other people do," Green says of how he co-parents with Fox. "If she has to travel for work and she's gone for a week and a half, it's then very important for me that the kids get to see their mom when she's back in town."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brian Austin Green Sharna Burgess Baby Shower Credit: Nikki Ryan/@nikkiryanphotography

As a child of divorce who saw her own parents break up and make up many times, Burgess praises Green and Fox for their ability to come together to put their kids first.

"It's so much healthier to see that as a kid, on how people can have mutual respect and love and understanding and communication with each other than bickering and fighting," she says. "Something I respect so much about Brian and Megan is the way these kids are No. 1 at all times. Their communication, they're making priority and time for them."

"They're making sure they are loved and they have as much consistency as they can," she continues. "It keeps them so balanced and these kids have handled the last few years so amazingly because of that ... It's really, really beautiful to see and it's a huge credit to them."

Brian Austin Green Sharna Burgess Baby Shower Credit: Nikki Ryan/@nikkiryanphotography

Green says his sons have also benefitted from knowing that their mom and Burgess get along well. "We've been really lucky with the kids. With the whole relationship from the very start, they've been very loving and open with Sharna."

"There hasn't really been any friction at all," adds Green. "The fact that they know that Sharna can openly talk to their mom also about things is invaluable."