Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Picture of 17-Year-Old Son Kassius at Star Wars Movie Night

Brian Austin Green enjoyed some father-son bonding time over the weekend in a galaxy far, far away.

On Sunday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, 46, took his oldest son, 17-year-old Kassius Lijah, to the movies to see the latest installment in the Star Wars franchise, The Rise of Skywalker, which proved to be a “really great experience” for the two.

“JJ, thank you for giving my son and I not only a really great experience but delivering a finale to something that has been a huge part of our lives in what I felt was a really respectful way :)),” Green captioned a photo of Kassius posing in front of a Star Wars movie display, wearing a black jacket over a black Yoda T-shirt, while thanking the film’s director, J.J. Abrams.

On his own Instagram, Kassius echoed the sentimentality of the shared movie-going excursion.

“Had an amazing time seeing #theriseofskywalker with my dad yesterday😊,” he captioned the same photo. “I’m so happy that we got to experience the end of the saga that is so important to both of our childhoods together:))”

This movie outing comes one year after Green’s ex, Vanessa Marci,l claimed that Kassius — the pair’s only child together — was cut out of Green and wife Megan Fox‘s life.

Before Green and his son allegedly became estranged, the two had a close relationship. When Green tied the knot with Fox, 33, in 2010, Kassius, then 8, not only served as his father’s best man, but he was also the only guest invited to the intimate Hawaii wedding ceremony.

Green and Marcil started dating in the late 1990s after meeting on the original set of Beverly Hills, 90210, where he famously played David Silver for all 10 seasons. Marcil joined the cast as Gina Kincaid in season 9.

The two got engaged in the summer of 2001 and welcomed Kassius on March 30, 2002. Green and Marcil called it quits in 2003 and Green began dating Fox the following year. Green and Fox now share three children together — Journey, 3, Bodhi, 5, and Noah, 7.

Over the summer, Kassius visited his dad on the set of the 90210 revival series, when he wrote on Instagram that he was “so happy” he got to spend the quality time with his father and the show’s cast.

Green, who has proudly expressed his fandom for Star Wars in the past, and his son weren’t the only ones to head to cinema to see the new Star Wars this weekend. In the U.S. alone, Rise of Skywalker earned $176 million at the box office, according to Variety.