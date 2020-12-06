Brian Austin Green Raved About Parenting with Megan Fox Months Before She Filed for Divorce

Brian Austin Green confirmed in May that he had separated with Megan Fox after 10 years of marriage

Brian Austin Green is revealing that he and ex Megan Fox had a strong parenting partnership months before they split and she filed for divorce.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 47, appeared on Thursday's episode of the podcast Ever After with Jaleel White, which was recorded earlier this year before the coronavirus pandemic. Green previously confirmed he and Fox, 34, had separated in May after the actress was spotted spending time with her current boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

For the podcast, Green opened up about how he and Fox tackled parenting their three children together and explained that he and Fox had come up with an efficient system to manage their three children at the time: sons Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4. The actor is also dad to 18-year-old son Kassius, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.

"My wife and I, we got really good at man-to-man," he explained by using a basketball analogy. "Then you have three [kids] and all of a sudden you have to play zone. 'OK, I’ll cover [this] half of the room, you cover that half.' Then if a kid steps in our zone, then we’ve got it covered."

He said using that technique with Fox eventually made him more comfortable to take care of the kids on his own. "You get used to that, and then you start playing zone by yourself. You start going, 'Yeah, I can do this,' " he said.

The father of four also spoke about Fox and their family as a unit. "I don't get my sense of self-worth from work," he said. "I don't get it from being on set. I don't get it from those people. I get it when I got home and I see my wife and I see my kids."

Since Green recorded the podcast with White, his relationship with Fox has turned sour. Last month, she filed for divorce from Green, three days after she made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly at the 2020 American Music Awards.

Weeks before the actress filed for divorce, she called out Green for publicly sharing pictures of their child on social media.

On Nov. 1, Green shared a photo of himself and their son Journey River dressed in costumes. "Hope you all had a good Halloween!!" the father of four captioned his post on Instagram.

Then, Fox took notice of Green's post that featured their youngest son. "Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in," she commented on the actor's post.

"I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram," Fox continued.

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time," she said. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

Shortly after Fox's comment, Green took down his original Halloween post. Instead, he shared the same photo but cropped out their child. "Hope you all had a happy Halloween!!!" he wrote for the revised post.