Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess welcomed their first child together on June 28

Brian Austin Green Proudly Shows Off Photos of Newborn Son Zane at Last the Night L.A. Premiere

Brian Austin Green (2nd from R) shows his cast mates photos of his newborn son at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Last The Night"

Brian Austin Green is one proud dad!

The 48-year-old actor couldn't resist sharing photos of he and Sharna Burgess' newborn son at the Thursday premiere of his new film, Last the Night, in Los Angeles.

Green was all smiles while making his way through the press portion of the premiere with cast and crew, showing off photos on his phone of Zane Walker Green, whom he welcomed with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star and the professional dancer, 37, welcomed their first baby together on June 28, the couple announced in coordinated posts on Instagram.

The parents shared the same sweet black and white picture of the newborn wrapped in a blanket, holding on to Green's index finger.

Brian Austin Green (2nd from R) shows his cast mates photos of his newborn son at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Last The Night" Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

"Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12 ❤️❤️," Green captioned the sentimental snap.

Burgess shared the same photo and caption on her Instagram, adding "My heart is now forever outside of my body."

Following the arrival of the new bundle of joy, Green is now a father of five. He shares kids Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8 and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as 20-year-old son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Earlier this month, the actor told PEOPLE that his kids were "super excited" to welcome a new addition to the family.

"They check on Sharna every day and they rub her belly and talk to the baby. They're counting down the days!" Green shared.

Burgess also told PEOPLE that she admires Green as a father and can't wait to see how he bonds with their son.

"This is the easiest thing I've ever done is be with Bri and be in this family with his kids," the Dancing with the Stars pro said.

"We may have only had a few years together but it feels like so much more than that. It's been pretty easy for us to take on what the universe has given us."