Brian Austin Green Says Co-Parenting with Megan Fox Is Going 'Really Well'

The exes make sure they "don't fight over time with the kids," says the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022 08:42 PM
brian austin, megan fox
Photo: Brian Austin Green Pats Tribute to His Exes and Current Girlfriend for International Women's Day

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have learned how to co-parent together.

Green, 49, told E! that the ex-couple has created a healthy co-parenting relationship and "co-parent really well together."

To do so, Green shared that they "don't fight over time with the kids" and "try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve."

The actors, who ended their relationship after almost a 10-year marriage in 2020, share three children together — Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 10. He is also a father to 20-year-old Kassius from a previous relationship and 4-month-old son Zane, whom he shares with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum said that they are both "open to things changing" when it comes to spending time with their kids.

He said: "I'm very aware of—and so is she—that our schedules are insane. So when we do get time, cherish it. It's an amazing thing and we support the other parent having time."

Green added that his ex-wife has met Zane and that "she thought he was the cutest thing." He said, "I love that. And she's always asking the kids and about him, like how he's doing?"

He also expressed support for Fox's relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly earlier this year.

Green said that he would be happy if Fox, 36, were to have a child with Kelly, 32.

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged!

"I think that'd be amazing," he said. "They are absolutely obsessed with Zane and so it'd be the same for them with her. And the reality is that it's I think it's difficult for them leaving and going over to her house because they miss him so much so to be able to go over to her house and have the same experience. There's something cool there."

During Green and Fox's relationship, sources told PEOPLE the two were at odds over how to balance family life with work.

"They had several conflicts that led to the divorce," a family source said. "Megan worked a lot last year, and she continues to work a lot. When she is away, Brian stays with the kids. Before they filed for divorce, they had disagreements about this situation."

Related Articles
Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green baby
Brian Austin Green Says Sharna Burgess 'Sneaks' Outfits on Son Zane as Baby Wears 'Mama' Onesie
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Brian Austin Green Celebrates Second Anniversary of Meeting Sharna Burgess with Family Photos
Headline: Sharna Burgess Shares Adorable Photos of Son Zane's 'First Time on a Swing' https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjyjKunjJ8a/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Sharna Burgess Shares Adorable Photos of Son Zane's 'First Time on a Swing'
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox Seen with Machine Gun Kelly as Husband Brian Austin Green Shares Cryptic Post on Her Birthday
Germany Ninja Trutles Premiere, Berlin, Germany
Brian Austin Green Confirms Split from Megan Fox After Almost 10 Years of Marriage
Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo of Brian Austin Green's Sons with New Baby Brother Zane
Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo of Brian Austin Green's Sons with Baby Brother Zane
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Brian Austin Green Says Watching Sharna Burgess Become a Mom Is 'So Amazing': 'I'm So Lucky'
Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green Says Son Zane, 7 Weeks, Is 'Getting So Big So Fast' in Adorable New Photo
Sharna Burgess Shares Sweet Video with Moments as Zane Turns Three Months Including First Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0JVRSjLZe/
Sharna Burgess Shares Sweet Glimpses of Son Zane's First Three Months: 'In Awe of You'
Brian Austin Green Sharna Burgess Baby Shower
Sharna Burgess Praises Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox for Keeping Sons 'No. 1 at All Times'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Brian Austin Green Says Welcoming Baby Zane with Sharna Burgess Has Been an 'Amazing Experience'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Disney Heroes Night" and "Disney Villains Night" - The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with "Disney Heroes Night" airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and "Disney Villains Night" airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) SHARNA BURGESS, BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN
Sharna Burgess Says Brian Austin Green's Sons Are 'Obsessed' with Baby Brother Zane
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Welcome Baby Boy –– See His First Cute Pic!
Brian Austin Green (2nd from R) shows his cast mates photos of his newborn son at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Last The Night"
Brian Austin Green Proudly Shows Off Photos of Newborn Son Zane at 'Last the Night' L.A. Premiere 
Sharna Burgess
Sharna Burgess Shows Baby Zane's Face for the First Time in Sweet Photo: 'Heaven Is a Place on Earth'
Sharna Burgess Posts First Glimpse at 3-Day-old Baby Zane https://www.instagram.com/stories/sharnaburgess/2872983395645529384/
Sharna Burgess Shares First Glimpse at Her and Brian Austin Green's Baby Boy Zane Walker