Brian Austin Green Says Co-Parenting with Megan Fox Is Going 'Really Well'

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have learned how to co-parent together.

Green, 49, told E! that the ex-couple has created a healthy co-parenting relationship and "co-parent really well together."

To do so, Green shared that they "don't fight over time with the kids" and "try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve."

The actors, who ended their relationship after almost a 10-year marriage in 2020, share three children together — Journey River, 6, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 10. He is also a father to 20-year-old Kassius from a previous relationship and 4-month-old son Zane, whom he shares with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum said that they are both "open to things changing" when it comes to spending time with their kids.

He said: "I'm very aware of—and so is she—that our schedules are insane. So when we do get time, cherish it. It's an amazing thing and we support the other parent having time."

Green added that his ex-wife has met Zane and that "she thought he was the cutest thing." He said, "I love that. And she's always asking the kids and about him, like how he's doing?"

He also expressed support for Fox's relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly earlier this year.

Green said that he would be happy if Fox, 36, were to have a child with Kelly, 32.

"I think that'd be amazing," he said. "They are absolutely obsessed with Zane and so it'd be the same for them with her. And the reality is that it's I think it's difficult for them leaving and going over to her house because they miss him so much so to be able to go over to her house and have the same experience. There's something cool there."

During Green and Fox's relationship, sources told PEOPLE the two were at odds over how to balance family life with work.

"They had several conflicts that led to the divorce," a family source said. "Megan worked a lot last year, and she continues to work a lot. When she is away, Brian stays with the kids. Before they filed for divorce, they had disagreements about this situation."