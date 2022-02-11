Brian Austin Green, who is already dad to three children with ex Megan Fox as well as a 19-year-old son from a previous relationship, is expecting a baby with Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green Is 'Excited' for Baby with Sharna Burgess, She 'Makes Him Very Happy': Source

Brian Austin Green is looking forward to becoming a dad again.

The actor and girlfriend Sharna Burgess are expecting their first baby together, the couple revealed last week with photographs taken in Hawaii that showed Burgess' baby bump.

"Brian never expected to be a dad again. He is excited," a source close to Green tells PEOPLE. "Sharna makes him very happy. Their relationship is fun."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star is already dad to kids Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox as well as 19-year-old son Kassius from a previous relationship.

"Sharna has always been very good with his boys too," adds the insider. "It was never a problem for her that he already had kids. She has really made an effort to get to know them."

The couple started dating five months after Green confirmed his split from Fox after nearly 10 years of marriage in May 2020.

The exciting pregnancy news comes one month after Fox announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, whom she's been dating for nearly two years.

"Megan is happy that Brian has moved on," a source close to Fox tells PEOPLE. "She knows that he will be great with his new baby. He is a wonderful dad to their boys."