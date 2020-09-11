The 90210 alum clapped back at negative comments on Friday after sharing a photo of three of his children out on a "Target run"

Brian Austin Green Posts Photo of His Sons and Hits Back at Criticism Over Their Long Hair

Brian Austin Green is standing up for his kids.

The 90210 alum, 47, hit back at negative comments over his sons' long hair on Friday after sharing a photo of three of his children out on a "Target run."

In the shot, Green can be seen sitting in the driver's seat of a car while sons — Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4 — pose in the back.

While most of the comments were supportive of the family's day out, others targeted the boys' appearance and criticized Green for letting his sons have long hair.

"I’ve read some of the comments here. I’m not saying anything is right or wrong. I think some people with different opinions are attacked because opinions usually start with the words ‘I think’ or something similar. When people state opinions as facts is when arguments happen," Green wrote in the comments section.

"The fact is my boys have and like long hair," he continued. "In my opinion they are beautiful and will still be and possibly be mistaken for girls if they wore matching short and tshirt combos and had short hair."

"Some people like boys and men with long hair. Some people don’t. Both opinions are ok," the actor added.

Green shares Noah, Bodhi and Journey with estranged wife Megan Fox. He is also a father to son, 18-year-old Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.

The dad of four previously announced that he and Fox, 34, separated late last year after she came back from filming a movie overseas and asked for space. They married in 2010 after meeting in 2004 and getting engaged in 2006.

Last month, Green said that although Fox, who is currently dating musician Machine Gun Kelly, is on a different path than he is at the moment, he isn't ruling out a reconciliation in the future.

“I never say never,” the star shared during an Instagram Live. “I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things.”