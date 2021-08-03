Back in February, Kim Kardashian West clapped back at followers who were skeptical that her daughter, North West, 8, created a painting shared on the reality star's Instagram Story

Brian Austin Green Defends North West's Art Skills as He Shares Son's Painting from Same Class

Brian Austin Green is showing off his son's artistic talent!

On Monday, the actor, 48, shared a photo to his Instagram Story of his 8½-year-old son Noah Shannon's impressive painting of a mountain landscape.

Green revealed that his son is enrolled in the same art class as Kim Kardashian West's 8-year-old daughter North West, who created a similar painting earlier this year. When Kardashian initially posted a snap of North's painting back in February, many critics voiced their skepticism that North created the painting.

The father of four confirmed North's art skills with his post, writing, "It's unbelievable but true. The kids are painting these and Norths is beautiful."

"Someone just told me that Kim K was given a hard time for posting a pic of a painting North had done. Noah is now working on the same thing in the same art class," he shared.

Kardashian first posted one of North's landscape paintings on her Instagram Story in February, calling her daughter a "little artist."

Social media users quickly began questioning whether or not North had actually painted the artwork, which was done in a style similar to the works of Bob Ross.

"DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!" Kardashian wrote in a lengthy post. "My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured."

"North worked incredibly hard on her painting with took several weeks to complete," she continued. "As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone."

In her statement, the SKIMS designer called out the "grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this."

"How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?" Kardashian wrote. "Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!"

At the time, close family friend Tracy Romulus — whose daughter Ryan is friends with North — also defended the artwork, sharing that both girls are "learning oil painting techniques from an instructor."