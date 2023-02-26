Brian Austin Green Blasts Ex Vanessa Marcil's 'Lies' About Co-Parenting Son Kassius: 'Talk Is Cheap'

Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil are publicly airing out their co-parenting drama.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, responded to a comment his ex recently posted to social media, suggesting she was solely responsible for raising their now 20-year-old son Kassius "Kass" Lijah.

Green snapped back on his Instagram Story that Marcil, 54, "was rarely there" while he and ex-wife Megan Fox were the ones who primarily cared for Kassius.

"I can't tell you all how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+ year old woman on social media like she is still in high school," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "She has never in her life been someone to walk the walk. Talk is cheap.

"Megan and I bust our asses to give Kass a well rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there. I'm assuming that's why she posts so much of him now. When will she just GO AWAY," added Green.

He shared the statement with a screenshot of a previous story in which Marcil responded to a fan asking about her experience with co-parenting.

"We didn't & don't co-parent. I raised my son alone," she wrote with a throwback photo of herself and a young Kassius.

Green welcomed Kassius with Marcil in 2002 after they met while working together on 90210 and began dating in 1999. Although the pair got engaged in 2001, they broke it off two years later.

Marcil has been outspoken about her co-parenting relationship with Green in the past, claiming he "decided to completely cut Kass out of [his life]" after he and Fox, 36, unsuccessfully tried to get full custody.

The Las Vegas alum also showed her support for Fox when Fox accused Green of weaponizing the three children they share on social media during their divorce.

"Like I said... the truth always comes out in the end..." Marcil wrote with the hashtag #ImWithYouSister.

Green is dad to sons Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and 6-year-old Journey River with Fox, to whom he was married from 2010 to 2011. Last June, he welcomed son Zane Walker, 8 months, with partner Sharna Burgess.