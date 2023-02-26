Celebrity Parents Brian Austin Green Blasts Ex Vanessa Marcil's 'Lies' About Co-Parenting Son Kassius: 'Talk Is Cheap' "His mom was rarely there," Green responded, addressing Marcil's comment claiming she raised their son on her own By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 26, 2023 04:14 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: David Livingston/Getty; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil are publicly airing out their co-parenting drama. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, responded to a comment his ex recently posted to social media, suggesting she was solely responsible for raising their now 20-year-old son Kassius "Kass" Lijah. Green snapped back on his Instagram Story that Marcil, 54, "was rarely there" while he and ex-wife Megan Fox were the ones who primarily cared for Kassius. "I can't tell you all how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+ year old woman on social media like she is still in high school," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "She has never in her life been someone to walk the walk. Talk is cheap. Brian Austin Green's Ex Vanessa Marcil Says 'Truth Always Comes Out' After Megan Fox's Comments to Him "Megan and I bust our asses to give Kass a well rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there. I'm assuming that's why she posts so much of him now. When will she just GO AWAY," added Green. He shared the statement with a screenshot of a previous story in which Marcil responded to a fan asking about her experience with co-parenting. "We didn't & don't co-parent. I raised my son alone," she wrote with a throwback photo of herself and a young Kassius. Brian Austin Green/Instagram Green welcomed Kassius with Marcil in 2002 after they met while working together on 90210 and began dating in 1999. Although the pair got engaged in 2001, they broke it off two years later. Inside Brian Austin Green and Ex Vanessa Marcil's Complicated History as She Supports Megan Fox Marcil has been outspoken about her co-parenting relationship with Green in the past, claiming he "decided to completely cut Kass out of [his life]" after he and Fox, 36, unsuccessfully tried to get full custody. The Las Vegas alum also showed her support for Fox when Fox accused Green of weaponizing the three children they share on social media during their divorce. "Like I said... the truth always comes out in the end..." Marcil wrote with the hashtag #ImWithYouSister. RELATED VIDEO: Sharna Burgess Shares Special Moments from Pregnancy So Far in Sweet Reel: 'I'm Meant for This' Green is dad to sons Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and 6-year-old Journey River with Fox, to whom he was married from 2010 to 2011. Last June, he welcomed son Zane Walker, 8 months, with partner Sharna Burgess.