Brian Austin Green Says He's the 'Bad Cop' in Parenting with Megan Fox: It 'Was an Issue'

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have grown together in parenthood.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor stopped by The Rachael Ray Show for Tuesday’s upcoming episode, where he revealed that the two struggled “at first” to see eye to eye in parenting their three sons — Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 5½, and Noah Shannon, 7 this month — but have since figured out a common ground, built on “respect.”

“We parent together,” says Green, 46. “I’m very much more the bad cop than she is. And at first that sort of was an issue for us, and now we listen to each other and we talk to each other about things.”

“And if she doesn’t like something, or I don’t, we respect it and we listen to it. We co-parent well,” he adds of the dynamic between him and his “fantastic wife,” 33, whom he also calls a “fantastic mom.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Megan Fox (L) and Brian Austin Green JB Lacroix/WireImage

Image zoom Brian Austin Green (L) and Rachael Ray The Rachael Ray Show

RELATED: Brian Austin Green Says He Sold His Classic Cars After Having Children: Now I’m a “Kid Guy”

Additionally, Green (who’s also dad to 17-year-old son Kassius Lijah from a previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil) owns up to a slight parenting snafu on his part — though, to his credit, he was being over-prepared.

“I took [my kids] to school — I thought it was the first day, and then we got there and they’re like, ‘Oh you’re here early, orientation’s not until noon,’ ” he says. “I was like, ‘Orientation? Isn’t today the first day of school?’ And they were like, ‘No, it’s tomorrow.’ “

“One of my kids was mad at me because I cooked him breakfast, made him get all dressed up and they were all excited, and they had their stuff together. And then I ruined everything,” Green says, adding jokingly, “That’s not something, apparently, that I’m very good at.”

Image zoom Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's sons Megan Fox/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Brian Austin Green on How He and Megan Fox Make Their Marriage Last

Fox originally filed for divorce in 2015 after five years of marriage to Green, citing irreconcilable differences. Then the two announced they were having a third child together — and reconciled the following year.

According to documents filed in Los Angeles this past April and obtained by The Blast, the Jennifer’s Body actress requested a dismissal in their ongoing divorce case.

“During their separation, Brian always hoped Megan would change her mind about the divorce and he is very happy that she did,” an insider told PEOPLE in July 2016. “They both worked hard to figure out their marriage and things seem great.”