Brett Young and Wife Taylor Expecting Second Child: 'We Feel Very Blessed'

Brett Young is ready for round two!

The 39-year-old country singer and his wife Taylor, 35, are currently expecting their second child, due this summer, they reveal exclusively in this week's issue of PEOPLE. Already parents to 15-month-old daughter Presley Elizabeth, the couple say they always wanted their kids to be close in age.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We really wanted them to be close enough in age so they could have a lot of things in common and be best friends," Young says. "Tay had her sister close in age growing up, so we both felt strongly we wanted Presley to have the same."

"Tay is so close with her sister, and that's something we always knew we wanted for Presley," he adds. "We feel very blessed!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: Seth Kupersmith

The "Lady" singer says they are "so excited" for their new addition, adding that his wife has been "a rockstar" through increased morning sickness this time around.

"Unfortunately the morning sickness is real this time, which is unlike the first pregnancy. That being said, everyone is healthy and that's all that matters," he says. "Hopefully, being through the first trimester, she will start to get more comfortable."

Image zoom Credit: Seth Kupersmith

This past fall, the couple shared photos from Presley's first birthday party just outside Nashville, telling PEOPLE that "it's been insane" how quickly their daughter's first year flew by.

"When you're in it every day, you forget sometimes how fast it goes," they said at the time. "We have been floored, emotional and immeasurably blessed! 2020 was rough, but the time we've had with Presley has been incredible."

Added Young: "There are so many things I would have missed during this first year of our daughter's life if I was gone working. I got to be there when she said 'Dada' for the first time. There are more examples, but I think that says it all and sums it up for me. So special."