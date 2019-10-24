Brett Young and Wife Taylor Welcome Daughter Presley Elizabeth: See Her First Photo

Brett Young is a daddy!

The 38-year-old country singer and his wife Taylor welcomed their first child together — a baby girl — on Monday, Oct. 21, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Born at 7:29 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee, Presley Elizabeth Young weighed in at 8 lbs., 2 oz. and measured 20.75 inches long.

“We have wanted this for so long and never could we have dreamed of something so beautiful and life-changing,” the couple tells PEOPLE. “She is perfect and we are forever better because she was given to us.”

The Youngs met more than 10 years ago and tied the knot in November 2018 at the Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert, California.

They discovered they were expecting this past February, when Taylor, 32, decided to take a pregnancy test “on a whim” after they’d flown to Las Vegas to spend Super Bowl weekend with family and friends.

“I was in shock when it read positive. I really just didn’t believe what I was seeing,” she recalled to PEOPLE. “After it sunk in, I was so happy and so overwhelmed that I just started crying — happy tears of course! Brett and I hugged, kissed and talked for hours about how long we had been wanting this and how excited we are to become parents.”

The country singer broke the news to fans in April, posting a sweet photo on Instagram of the couple holding a baby onesie. He captioned the post, “And then we were 3 👦🏼👩🏻👶🏼.”

“Taylor and I are absolutely over the moon to be expecting a new little angel into our family,” Young continued. “Absolutely blessed to be starting this new chapter with my baby and our baby 😍😍😍”

Speaking to PEOPLE the same day, he enthused, “We have always shared the same heart for wanting a family. I love knowing that we get to give this little one an amazing life, and I just can’t wait for the future ahead of us as a family. We are so blessed!”

Taylor agreed, adding, “Brett is so good with kids — he’ll be an incredible dad, I think being a father will come so naturally to him. He’s kind, patient and a good listener, but he’s also a goofball and isn’t afraid to have fun. Family is so important to both of us, so I don’t have a single doubt in my mind that he will be a very present and involved father and that our child and family will always come first.”

The couple announced the sex of their baby 10 days later with a slow-motion video on Instagram that showed the then-mom-to-be throwing a baseball in her husband’s direction. When he hit the ball with his baseball bat, it exploded into a cloud of pink smoke.

“It’s … a … ” Young captioned the clips, adding four heart-eye emojis, while Taylor wrote alongside her videos, “Since we all know how much BY loves baseball, I thought this reveal was only fitting for the daddy to be! We cannot wait to meet our little babe!”