Brett Young Ready to 'Pull the Goalie' as He Prepares for Parenthood: 'We Do Want Kids Soon!'

Brett Young and Taylor Mills may have only just tied the knot in November, but they’re already looking forward to taking another step in their relationship.

In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE, the newlyweds admit they are both looking forward to expanding their family and are enthusiastic about the changes being parents might bring.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Starting that next chapter in our lives — kids, starting our own family — and being able to experience that together is what really makes me the most excited,” Mills raves of married life.

“We do want kids soon, and that changes things,” adds Young, 37. “I’m excited to start life in general. I’m excited to say ‘husband and wife.’ Like, ‘My wife.’ You know, we’ve been together for a long time, but there’s just certain things that change.”

“We did just buy a place, and we haven’t really settled in enough to call that home yet,” adds the country singer. “We’ve both lived really good lives — this is the beginning of our life together. So that’s exciting.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Brett Young and Taylor Mills Jason Kempin/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: See Every Photo from Brett Young and Longtime Love Taylor Mills’ Desert Wedding

Young had similar things to say when speaking with SiriusXM’s Storme Warren on Tuesday, joking that he’s ready to “pull the goalie.”

“We’re excited about that stage,” he said. “I think we’re both ready and so I don’t think we’re going to do the thing where we’re going and testing everybody’s levels and trying to do everything we can to rush into it. I think we’re going to let it happen when it happens.”

“The grandparents are definitely begging at this point,” the “Mercy” crooner joked. “They’re ready. They’re ready for grandbabies.”

RELATED VIDEO: Brett Young Remembers Emotional Wedding Day: “I Was Fighting Back [Tears] Pretty Hard”



Young and Mills met more than 10 years ago, though they broke up for two years after he moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue songwriting.

The duo tied the knot at the Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert, California, on Nov. 3 in front of 200 of their closest friends and family. Afterward, they jetted off to St. Croix for their honeymoon before moving their trip to Florida due to bad weather.

“The islands were pouring rain so we decided to pull an audible and run to Miami for a couple of days and get a little sunshine before we got back to cold, rainy Nashville,” Young told PEOPLE on the CMA Awards red carpet last month.

“We were chasing the sun, that was the goal,” Mills joked.

Young’s sophomore album, Ticket to L.A., is out now.