Brett Young Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2 Using Adorable Photo of Daughter Presley, 17 Months

It's another baby girl for Brett Young!

The country singer, who turned 40 earlier this week, revealed the sex of his baby on the way during Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Young also shares 17-month-old daughter Presley Elizabeth with his wife Taylor.

"So wait, do you know if it's a boy or a girl," host Clarkson, 38, asks.

"Actually, we do. We thought it would be a fun way to announce that, do the reveal right here," he says. "Since my wife and baby couldn't be here, I thought it would be fun to at least use a picture."

On the screen, a photo is revealed of Presley surrounded by pink balls, signifying it's a little sister. "Baby girl No. 2 is on the way," says Young, joking, "Yeah, so I need to get boy dogs or something!"

Young revealed the couple's happy pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE in January, sharing a collection of sweet family photos for the announcement.

"We really wanted them to be close enough in age so they could have a lot of things in common and be best friends," he said at the time. "Tay had her sister close in age growing up, so we both felt strongly we wanted Presley to have the same."

"Tay is so close with her sister, and that's something we always knew we wanted for Presley. We feel very blessed," he added.

The "Lady" singer said they are "so excited" for their new addition, adding that his wife has been a "rockstar" through increased morning sickness this time around.

"Unfortunately the morning sickness is real this time, which is unlike the first pregnancy. That being said, everyone is healthy and that's all that matters," said Young.