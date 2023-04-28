Brett Young Shares Joy of Watching Daughters Rowan and Presley 'Fall in Love with Each Other'

Brett Young is having a blast bringing his girls out on the road.

The "Mercy" singer, 42, tells PEOPLE that going out on tour has only been made sweeter by the fact that wife Taylor and their daughters — Rowan Marie, 21 months, and Presley Elizabeth, 3½ — are joining him on select dates.

"We played a festival, the Tortuga Festival in Florida, and the girls came, and that was their first time that they both came out on stage, and it was really special," the proud dad shares.

"And we picked that weekend because that was only two shows that weekend. Most weekends are, this next weekend's four, most are three. So we brought them out, and it was a blast. And I think the goal, they'll be out this weekend again, because we get pretty close to town. We finish this run in Chattanooga, so it's only about two hours from us, so they'll come out again this weekend."

Young says time together is even more important as his daughters grow up.

"I think the goal is at least once a month now that our youngest, Rowan is — she's coming up on 2 years old now. So she's getting to that place where even though she's a maniac, she's a manageable maniac," he laughs. "I think that's where we are right now."

Though Young's enjoying the memories he's making with his family, the country star admits his daughters are "dumb to it, which is cute."

"They were eating Cheetos instead of listening to me sing last night. They're just like, 'Okay, this is good, yeah, but this is what you've always done,' " he adds.

When it comes to life as a girl dad, Young is taking in all the special moments, big and small.

"Rowan's favorite color is purple. And Presley is at an age where she finally really likes cartoons, but not the little short two-minute ones. She likes movies now. So we're getting to show her the Disney movies we grew up on because I don't know how they did it, but they still hold up," he shares.

"But my favorite thing is they're finally at an age where they play together, and so watching them play with each other, it's just kind of an example of where it's going. They're already going off into their own world," he continues. "They're going to be sisters that really love each other. And so it's fun to see that start to happen because it's the very beginning of that, because Rowan can finally form sentences and she's very opinionated, so is Presley."

"I think that my favorite thing right now is just seeing them kind of fall in love with each other. It's been really cute."