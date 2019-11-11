Why Brett Young Is 'So Glad' He Watched His Daughter's Birth, Against the Advice of 'Most Guys'

Brett Young has already learned that when it comes to being a parent, sometimes you have to follow your gut and ignore what other people have to say.

A little over two weeks after the 38-year-old country singer and his wife Taylor welcomed daughter Presley Elizabeth, Young revealed the worst piece of advice he has been given about fatherhood thus far.

“I think this might fall under TMI,” he joked to Detroit radio station WYCD last week, before explaining that “most guys” he’d talked to said “absolutely don’t watch” his wife give birth.

However, the new dad chose not to listen to that advice — and he feels “so glad” about it. “I’ve never experienced anything like it and never will ever again,” he added. “It’s some alien stuff, but it’s incredible.”

Image zoom Brett Young (L) and wife Taylor with daughter Presley Courtesy Taylor Young

While Young knew what he wanted to do in the delivery room, he definitely doesn’t have it all worked out even now.

“I’m probably more confused about it than I was before she was born, which I’m told is normal. We’re figuring it out,” he said, noting that driving with his newborn daughter is a particularly nerve-wracking experience — especially when he sees her in the mirror.

“It’s so fun to see her face but then also I’m like, ‘I’ve never seen that face before, is something wrong?’ And then you’re on the middle of the freeway and you’re like, ‘Do I pull over? Am I a crazy parent?’ ” the singer said. “There’s a lot of neuroses.”

Young and his wife welcomed their baby girl on Oct. 21, in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have wanted this for so long and never could we have dreamed of something so beautiful and life-changing,” the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “She is perfect and we are forever better because she was given to us.”

Image zoom Brett, Taylor and Presley Young Chase Lauer

Opening up about their experience in the delivery room on Instagram, the country crooner, who recently announced his upcoming Chapters Tour, called his wife a “superhero.”

“Taylor, my wife. You are a superhero. Your beauty and strength never cease to amaze me,” he wrote. “You brought our beautiful girl into this world with a level of grace and quiet confidence that I never knew existed. I’m so impressed by and proud of you. Thank you for this incredible gift. I could not love you more!”

Adding a note for his newborn, Young continued, “My daughter, Baby P, you’re perfect. I am so head over heels in love with you I can’t even explain it. My world is forever changed because God gave you to me. I’m going to do so many things wrong, but I promise to never stop trying, or learning, or loving you as fiercely as is humanly possible.”

“You are my angel, and I will never take for granted the beautiful gift God has given me in trusting me with you. I will always be your rock and your safe place. I am so proud to be your daddy and I am quite certainly the luckiest boy in the world,” he added, joking, “(Side note, no boys til you’re 30.)”