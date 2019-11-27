Brett Young and Wife Taylor Introduce Their 'Calm and Sweet' Daughter Presley Elizabeth: Photos

Brett opened up about the labor and delivery on Instagram, calling his wife a “superhero.”

“Taylor, my wife. You are a superhero. Your beauty and strength never cease to amaze me. You brought our beautiful girl into this world with a level of grace and quiet confidence that I never knew existed. I’m so impressed by and proud of you. Thank you for this incredible gift. I could not love you more!”

Adding a note for his newborn, Brett wrote, “My daughter, Baby P, you’re perfect. I am so head over heels in love with you I can’t even explain it. My world is forever changed because God gave you to me. I’m going to do so many things wrong, but I promise to never stop trying, or learning, or loving you as fiercely as is humanly possible. You are my angel, and I will never take for granted the beautiful gift God has given me in trusting me with you. I will always be your rock and your safe place. I am so proud to be your daddy and I am quite certainly the luckiest boy in the world. (Side note, no boys til you’re 30.)”