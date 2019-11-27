Brett Young and Wife Taylor Introduce Their 'Calm and Sweet' Daughter Presley Elizabeth: Photos

WELCOME HOME
Brett Young and his wife Taylor welcomed their first child together — a baby girl — on Monday, Oct. 21, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively.
Born at 7:29 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee, Presley Elizabeth Young weighed in at 8 lbs., 2 oz. and measured 20.75 inches long.
PERSONALITY PLUS
“She’s such a calm and sweet girl and we are in love with getting to know her more and more every day,” the country singer, 38, said.
“Presley’s first month has been the most incredibly life-changing experience for both of us. Somehow, it has flown by, but at the same time, we can’t remember a day when she wasn’t here with us.”
SPECIAL TOUCH
“We had a local Nashville artist come paint a mural on her nursery wall with a quote to Brett’s song along with some sweet pea flowers (a nod to her nickname),” Taylor told PEOPLE.
“Painted on the wall above her crib it says, ‘In case you didn’t know / baby I’m crazy ’bout you.'”
PRECIOUS GIFT
“We have wanted this for so long and never could we have dreamed of something so beautiful and life-changing,” the couple told PEOPLE in October.
“She is perfect and we are forever better because she was given to us.”
PROUD PAPA
Brett opened up about the labor and delivery on Instagram, calling his wife a “superhero.”
“Taylor, my wife. You are a superhero. Your beauty and strength never cease to amaze me. You brought our beautiful girl into this world with a level of grace and quiet confidence that I never knew existed. I’m so impressed by and proud of you. Thank you for this incredible gift. I could not love you more!”
Adding a note for his newborn, Brett wrote, “My daughter, Baby P, you’re perfect. I am so head over heels in love with you I can’t even explain it. My world is forever changed because God gave you to me. I’m going to do so many things wrong, but I promise to never stop trying, or learning, or loving you as fiercely as is humanly possible. You are my angel, and I will never take for granted the beautiful gift God has given me in trusting me with you. I will always be your rock and your safe place. I am so proud to be your daddy and I am quite certainly the luckiest boy in the world. (Side note, no boys til you’re 30.)”