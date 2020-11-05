Brett Young and Wife Throw Daughter Presley a Sweet (Socially Distanced!) First Birthday Party

Brett Young and his wife Taylor share exclusive images from Presley's celebration with PEOPLE, and talk about their first year as parents

P is for Presley Elizabeth — and a pink picnic party, with pumpkins!

Brett Young and wife Taylor celebrated their daughter's first birthday at a socially distanced outdoor bash with close family and friends on Oct. 26.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Planned in conjunction with Sarah Blair Events, the party was held at Troubadour Golf and Field Club outside of Nashville, Tennessee, "a special place that means a lot to our family and a place where Presley will grow up" that made "a perfect, serene place for a picnic," Taylor shares with PEOPLE.

The theme? "All Things P," which Taylor, 33, says was a "fitting" way to incorporate "pink," "picnic," "party" — and a seasonal favorite, pumpkins.

"October is a beautiful month in Tennessee because the leaves are changing and the weather is typically beautiful, which is why we thought it would be great to host outside," she adds. "Also, since we wanted to be very sensitive to COVID, we thought it would be fitting to have an outdoor picnic party."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Presley Young's birthday party | Credit: Nina Marshall

Image zoom Presley Young's birthday party | Credit: Nina Marshall

Image zoom Presley Young's birthday party | Credit: Nina Marshall

Image zoom Presley Young's birthday party | Credit: Nina Marshall

Image zoom Brett Young and wife Taylor with daughter Presley | Credit: Nina Marshall

"This way, each family could spread out on their own individual picnic blankets (that they also get to take home with them) or picnic tables, as well as have their own individual picnic baskets of food," Taylor explains.

Aside from a pink-powered dessert table, including a gingham-patterned smash cake with Presley's name written on it in pink frosting, guests noshed on treats from a Beignet Box food truck. "We thought it was fun to add a little southern treat to our southern girl's first birthday," Taylor says.

The couple tell PEOPLE "it's been insane" how quickly their daughter's first year has flown by. "When you're in it every day, you forget sometimes how fast it goes," they say. "We have been floored, emotional and immeasurably blessed! 2020 was rough, but the time we've had with Presley has been incredible."

Brett, 39, admits that while he thinks "it's kinda cliché to say at this point in 2020," the fact remains that "it's true" the country star has gotten more time with Presley amid the ongoing pandemic than he might've otherwise.

"There are so many things I would have missed during this first year of our daughter's life if I was gone working," says the singer, whose newest single "Lady," inspired by Taylor and Presley, is currently climbing the radio charts. "I got to be there when she said 'Dada' for the first time. There are more examples, but I think that says it all and sums it up for me. So special."

Image zoom Presley Young | Credit: Nina Marshall

Image zoom Presley Young's birthday party | Credit: Nina Marshall

Image zoom Brett Young and wife Taylor with daughter Presley | Credit: Nina Marshall

RELATED VIDEO: Brett Young Remembers Emotional Wedding Day: "I Was Fighting Back [Tears] Pretty Hard"

Taylor says that Presley is "at a really fun stage" milestone wise, in that "every day there are more steps and it feels like she will be walking very soon. I think I need to revisit my babyproofing immediately."

But motherhood doesn't come without its challenges, too. "There are times as a mom where it just feels like every day is Groundhog Day and a lot of the same, but I quickly reflected on how special each day is with our girl P," Taylor shares with PEOPLE. "It's so incredible to see her sweet little personality develop; she's so smiley and has a quiet confidence about her."

"I try and remind myself on the days that are long, messy, don't go as planned or feel like more of the same that this is a season, and one day I will ache for the times when she was my tiny little girl," she continues. "I try to lean in and soak in all the ups and downs. Being a mother is the biggest blessing and most rewarding job I'll ever have. I cannot even put into words how much I love Presley and love being a mom — specifically her mom!"

Taylor adds, "Even when I'm sleep-deprived and exhausted, waking up to her little face each morning in her crib just melts me and makes all those exhausting days and nights so worth it."