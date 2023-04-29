Bret Michaels Says He and Kristi Gibson Are 'Great Parents' to Their Daughters: 'We Sincerely Love Our Kids'

Bret Michaels is opening up about life as a rock-star dad.

The 60-year-old musician tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that he "loves being a parent" to his two daughters, Raine, 22, a sports journalist, and Jorja, 18, a recent high school grad.

"It gives me a chance to be a child myself sometimes," he says. "They're what's truly important."

The Poison frontman also discusses co-parenting his girls with his on-and-off partner of 30 years, model Kristi Gibson.

"We're great parents together," he says, "and we sincerely love our kids."

As his girls continue to grow up, Michaels says he "loves seeing my daughters go through different stages of life."

Bret Michaels and daughter Jorja. Bret Michaels/Instagram

"I say to them every day, 'This is the journey . . . the ups, the downs, the challenges. Just get in there, and put one foot in front of the other.' "

Last month, Michaels shared a cap and gown photo of daughter Jorja celebrating her high school graduation on Instagram.

"Jorja, I'm so proud of you on your graduation👩‍🎓You rocked with an Unbroken loving spirit 👏 I know you're excited for the next part of this incredible journey. Rock on!!! 🤘Love Mom, Raine, and Dad & dogs!" he captioned the shot.

Two days earlier, the proud dad shared a selfie with Jorja celebrating her last day of school.

"A big congratulations to my youngest daughter @jorjamichaels on it being her last day of school👩‍🎓at the beginning of the Parti-Gras super @the80scruise 🚢🎊🤘," he captioned the shot.

