Bret Michaels Celebrates Daughter Jorja, 18, Graduating High School: 'Unbroken, Loving Spirit' Bret Michaels' younger daughter is officially a high school graduate, the proud dad shared on social media on Thursday Published on March 9, 2023 03:48 PM Bret Michaels is celebrating his youngest daughter's latest achievement. The Poison frontman, 59, shared a cap and gown photo of daughter Jorja, 18, celebrating her high school graduation on Instagram Thursday. "Jorja, I'm so proud of you on your graduation👩🎓You rocked with an Unbroken loving spirit 👏 I know you're excited for the next part of this incredible journey. Rock on!!! 🤘Love Mom, Raine, and Dad & dogs!" he captioned the shot. Two days earlier, the proud dad, who also shares daughter Raine, 22, with ex Kristi Lynn Gibson, shared a selfie with Jorja celebrating her last day of school. "A big congratulations to my youngest daughter @jorjamichaels on it being her last day of school👩🎓at the beginning of the Parti-Gras super @the80scruise 🚢🎊🤘," he captioned the shot. The rocker also celebrated both of his daughters in an Instagram post for International Women's Day on Wednesday. "As the parents of two incredible daughters, Kristi & I cannot be more grateful for all of the strong, brave, resilient & incredible #women that have helped shape not just our past, but our present & our future and opened up such incredible opportunities for them, giving them such courage & strength to rock on 🤘," he wrote. In November, Michaels teased that his daughters would be a part of his upcoming project with A&E, sharing a photo where he posed with both of his girls. "What an incredible day with @aetv and @BangerFilms shooting the upcoming Deep Dive documentary with my daughters @rainee_m & @jorjamichaels 🎥❤️🤘," he wrote.