Celebrity Parents Brendon Urie and Wife Sarah Welcome First Baby Together Brendon Urie and wife Sarah, who tied the knot in 2013, are first-time parents, PEOPLE confirms By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines and Jeff Nelson Jeff Nelson Instagram Twitter Jeff Nelson is the Senior News Editor, Entertainment at PEOPLE. For nearly a decade, he has worked across the brand's entertainment verticals, reporting on breaking news and writing and editing across platforms, as well as securing A-list cover exclusives, including Barry Manilow's coming out and an at-home interview with Madonna. Jeff has appeared as an expert on Good Morning America, Extra, HLN and SiriusXM, as well as at RuPaul's DragCon as a moderator. He studied magazine journalism at Drake University, graduating with a B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 6, 2023 01:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Brendon Urie is a first-time father. The Panic! At The Disco singer and wife Sarah, both 35, have welcomed their first baby together, PEOPLE confirms. The musician has not shared any additional details about the newborn at this time. Last month, Urie shared a lengthy Instagram text post announcing his and Sarah's baby news and revealing that Panic! At The Disco would end as he focuses on the next phase of his life. "Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We've been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard... Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon!" the singer shared. "The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Bruce Glikas/WireImage Brendon Urie and Wife Expecting First Baby, Singer Ends Panic! at the Disco to Focus on Family Urie then added, "That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! at the Disco will be no more." While fans shared their disappointment for the end of the group, they also shared their elation for Urie's next chapter as a father. Urie — who also appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots in 2017 — married Sarah in 2013, four years after the pair first started dating.