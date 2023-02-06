Brendon Urie and Wife Sarah Welcome First Baby Together

Brendon Urie is a first-time father.

The Panic! At The Disco singer and wife Sarah, both 35, have welcomed their first baby together, PEOPLE confirms. The musician has not shared any additional details about the newborn at this time.

Last month, Urie shared a lengthy Instagram text post announcing his and Sarah's baby news and revealing that Panic! At The Disco would end as he focuses on the next phase of his life.

"Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We've been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard... Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon!" the singer shared. "The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Urie then added, "That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! at the Disco will be no more."

While fans shared their disappointment for the end of the group, they also shared their elation for Urie's next chapter as a father.

Urie — who also appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots in 2017 — married Sarah in 2013, four years after the pair first started dating.