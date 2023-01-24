Brendon Urie and Wife Expecting First Baby, Singer Ends Panic! At The Disco to Focus on Family

Brendon Urie announced that he and wife Sarah will welcome a baby this year as he announced the end of Panic! At The Disco

Published on January 24, 2023 10:37 AM
Brendon Urie Makes His Broadway Debut In "Kinky Boots"
Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Brendon Urie is closing one door and opening another.

In a lengthy Instagram text post shared on Tuesday morning, the Panic! At The Disco singer revealed he and wife Sarah are expecting their first baby together.

The announcement came as Urie, 35, explained that Panic! At The Disco would come to an end after a "hell of a journey."

"But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We've been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon!" the singer shared. "The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure."

Urie then added, "That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

Speaking to the end of the musical project — which began as a pop punk band in 2004, and broke through the following year with their album A Fever You Can't Sweat Out — Urie thanked his fans for "all for your immense support over the years."

"I've sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can't put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you've been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together," he concluded.

"I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing."

While fans shared their disappointment for the end of the group, they also shared their elation for Urie's next chapter as a father.

Urie — who also appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots in 2017 — married Sarah in 2013, four years after the pair first started dating. Their upcoming arrival is the first baby for both.

