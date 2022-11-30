Brendan Fraser's Rarely-Seen Sons Join Their Dad at 'The Whale' Screening in N.Y.C. — See the Photo!

Brendan Fraser enjoyed a special night out with his two younger sons this week.

The actor's rarely-seen sons Holden, 18, and Leland, 16, joined Fraser Tuesday evening at Alice Tully Hall in New York City for a screening of his upcoming film The Whale.

Fraser, who shares sons Holden, Leland and Griffin, 20, with ex-wife Afton Smith, posed for photos with his boys ahead of the screening, where he was also joined by girlfriend Jeanne Moore.

For the outing, Fraser, 53, wore a navy Brooks Brothers suit with red pinstripes paired with a white undershirt and a navy tie. Leland opted for a patterned button-down underneath a black blazer while Holden paired a striped turtleneck with a blue suede jacket.

Fraser's boys both wore tan shoes for the event while their dad kept things classic in a pair of black loafers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

RELATED GALLERY: Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See

Directed by The Wrestler and Black Swan filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, The Whale is about a reclusive man (Fraser) who tries to repair his relationship with his estranged teen daughter (Sadie Sink).

In a recent interview with Variety, Fraser actor reflected on making a major comeback after taking a break from Hollywood to focus on his personal life.

"Presently, Hollywood may be back in play, but I know that the time I needed to take for personal reasons and for family reasons was all time well spent. And the industry changed a great deal from the time I stepped back in 2009 or 2010. It kind of went from analog to digital, so I had to adjust to that," said the actor.

He added, "I was never that far away. You can't get rid of me that easy. But I'm glad to have a job. I'm still expecting somebody to walk over to me, hand me a dish towel and say, 'Fraser, get back in the kitchen.'"

The Whale is in theaters Dec. 9.