Brendan Fraser's Rarely-Seen Sons Join Their Dad at 'The Whale' Screening in N.Y.C. — See the Photo!

The actor shares sons Griffin, 20, Holden, 18, and Leland, 16, with ex-wife Afton Smith

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022
Leland Fraser, Brendan Fraser and Holden Fraser
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Brendan Fraser enjoyed a special night out with his two younger sons this week.

The actor's rarely-seen sons Holden, 18, and Leland, 16, joined Fraser Tuesday evening at Alice Tully Hall in New York City for a screening of his upcoming film The Whale.

Fraser, who shares sons Holden, Leland and Griffin, 20, with ex-wife Afton Smith, posed for photos with his boys ahead of the screening, where he was also joined by girlfriend Jeanne Moore.

For the outing, Fraser, 53, wore a navy Brooks Brothers suit with red pinstripes paired with a white undershirt and a navy tie. Leland opted for a patterned button-down underneath a black blazer while Holden paired a striped turtleneck with a blue suede jacket.

Fraser's boys both wore tan shoes for the event while their dad kept things classic in a pair of black loafers.

Leland Fraser, Brendan Fraser and Holden Fraser
Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

Directed by The Wrestler and Black Swan filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, The Whale is about a reclusive man (Fraser) who tries to repair his relationship with his estranged teen daughter (Sadie Sink).

In a recent interview with Variety, Fraser actor reflected on making a major comeback after taking a break from Hollywood to focus on his personal life.

"Presently, Hollywood may be back in play, but I know that the time I needed to take for personal reasons and for family reasons was all time well spent. And the industry changed a great deal from the time I stepped back in 2009 or 2010. It kind of went from analog to digital, so I had to adjust to that," said the actor.

He added, "I was never that far away. You can't get rid of me that easy. But I'm glad to have a job. I'm still expecting somebody to walk over to me, hand me a dish towel and say, 'Fraser, get back in the kitchen.'"

The Whale is in theaters Dec. 9.

