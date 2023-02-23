Brendan Fraser Visited 18-Year-Old Son's Film Class to Discuss 'The Whale' : 'Whipsmart Kids'

Brendan Fraser got to share a special moment with son Holden, 18, and his film studies class by discussing The Whale with them before it became an Academy Award-nominated film

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on February 23, 2023 11:01 AM

Brendan Fraser is enjoying this special time in his career with his family.

Speaking with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY in a preview clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, The Whale actor talks about what it's like to share this major moment in his career with his three children — Leland, 16, and Holden, 18, and Griffin, 20, whom he shares with ex-wife Afton Smith.

"It happened fairly recently, as I've been traveling a lot, but I know how excited they are," the first-time Academy Award nominee, 54, shares.

"I know how they feel ... I think we'd say we feel a sense of pride for one another as a family. It's also really exciting. I'm really happy that I was able to go into my 18-year-old's film studies class just before it came out and give a sort of Q & A," he says.

Brendan Fraser Visited 19-Year-Old Son's Film Class Ahead of Release of The Whale: 'Whipsmart Kids'
Brendan Graser on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist. TODAY

"They'd all gone out to see The Whale, and they're whipsmart kids. They understand the craft of filmmaking in a way that's so impressive."

Geist notes that a lot of those students "weren't alive for" or "weren't conscious for" his big hit films from 20-25 years ago, so "for them in some way, this is a kind of coming out party for their dad."

"In a way, yes, when you put it that way. The Mummy used to play on a loop on holidays and that kind of thing, when they were very small," Fraser explains, recalling trying to show his kids that it was him on screen.

"They'd look at it and go, 'That's not Power Rangers. I don't care,'" he says with a laugh. "I'm like, 'What do I have to do?'"

Brendan Fraser
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Fraser continues, "Here all this time, I thought, 'Dad's cool now...'"

"It sounds like you finally got them," notes Geist, who has had several Oscar contenders on his show over the past few weeks. "Dad is cool?"

"Dad is cool," the actor confirms. "We'll see how long that lasts."

Sunday TODAY airs live on NBC at 8 a.m. ET. Check your local listings.

