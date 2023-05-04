Brendan Fraser Says Son Griffin 'Taught Us How to Give Him Everything He Needed' After Autism Diagnosis

Brendan Fraser had to learn to let go after his son's autism diagnosis.

The actor, 54, was honored at Greenwich International Film Festival's Inaugural GIFF Inspiration Talk & Award Ceremony on Wednesday, where he discussed how inspired he is by his son Griffin, 20, and others with autism.

"I'm no expert on the varieties of spectrum disorders. I'm a dad, and that's what I can talk about. My son Griffin has a verbal delay, he had a verbal delay at an early age," he shared. "He got a diagnosis, and we were thunderstruck, as I imagine many of you in the audience here can comprehend or understand because of the surprise that came with not knowing what to do."

The Whale star said he had to fight his "instinct to say, 'fix it.'"

Starpix/Patrick Huban

"No matter which medical text or source you consult, it's like trying to get a straight answer out of a leprechaun. The answer is for reasons unknown," he shared of his frustrations at the time.

Fraser said he felt "lucky" that Griffin "taught us how to give him everything that he needed."

"What that let me know and what let his mom know too is that there are so many people who are there to help, and it's up to us, their parents, their families, their loved ones, to just have the courage to ask for it," he continued. "And we can all do this together."

"Of all the individuals I've met over the years who have so much more experience in working with families and kids, they all say the same thing. We're all learning concurrently at the same time."

Starpix/Patrick Huban

In March, Fraser attended the Academy Awards alongside two of his sons and his girlfriend Jeanne Moore.

Fraser, who went on to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in The Whale, walked the red carpet with Moore and sons Leland, 16, and Holden, 18, whom along with Griffin he shares with ex-wife Afton Smith.

While speaking to Laverne Cox on the E! red carpet, Fraser's boys expressed their thoughts on their dad's nomination.

"We are unbelievably proud. Over the moon," Holden said, as Leland echoed the same.