Brendan Fraser Gains Leverage with Gag Reel

Most parents will go to great lengths to improve their kids' diets, but Brendan Fraser has a unique advantage: the actor tells PARADE he used outtakes of his new film Furry Vengeance as leverage at the dinner table.

“I had the gag reel from the film with every take of me being humiliated and smashed and trashed,” he admits.

“So I’d use it as a reward to get my kids [Griffin Arthur, 7½, Holden Fletcher, 5½, Leland Francis, 4 this week] to eat their vegetables. I’d be like, ‘Eat your broccoli and you can watch Dad fall down again.'”



Fraser, 41, goes on to say that healthy eating habits are every bit as important as a healthy environment — a cause that is championed in the film.

“We all know that we should reuse, recycle, repair, respect, and return to the way we used to do things,” he says. “But I think it’s especially important to remind kids of that.”

Young moviegoers “have great fun” when they see Furry Vengeance, according to Fraser, “but they also get the point about preserving nature.”