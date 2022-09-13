Brenda Song Shares Wedding Planning Tips as a 'Busy' New Mom Before Nuptials with Macaulay Culkin

For new mom Brenda Song, wedding planning is all about convenience.

That's why the actress, who is getting ready to tie the knot with fiancé Macaulay Culkin, teamed up with Amazon Handmade for a less "rushed" experience as she balances wedding planning and being a mom to 17-month-old son Dakota.

"Wedding planning is so expensive and it takes up so much time," Song tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Being a new mom, we're so busy. It feels so convenient to be able to sit down and be able to get everything done all at once."

The former Disney star, 34, admits fitting wedding planning into her life as a mom can be "really hard because it's all about priorities."

Song, who launched her own wedding collection with Amazon Handmade, says she likes to use the online shop as she can "stop at any time."

Jesse Fiorino

"I don't feel like I'm having to constantly make an appointment to talk to someone or run to the store," she explains. "And it's really hard to do that, not only for new moms out there but for working moms or working dads or those going to school."

"I can do that at 11 o'clock at night, I can do it first thing in the morning, I can do it during nap time," Song says of her wedding planning. "I could do it during breaks at work. And that's what's so convenient and so advantageous about this."

Song says it's also been "so much fun" to personalize products, including a gold bar bracelet she "absolutely loves" with Culkin's name on it. "I have one that is similar that I can put my son's name on it which is really special," she adds.

Song and Culkin, 42, got engaged in January 2022 after four years together. The couple welcomed son Dakota in April 2021, naming him after Culkin's late sister Dakota.

The parents celebrated Dakota's first birthday in April with a trip to Sesame Place in San Diego. Both the Home Alone star and Song shared a sweet photo from the special day on Instagram.