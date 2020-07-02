UnREAL's Breeda Wool Expecting First Child: 'One of the Wildest Things I've Ever Done'

Breeda Wool has some UnREAL news — she's pregnant!

The actress reveals exclusively to PEOPLE that she and her longtime partner, Matt Friedman, are expecting their first child together.

Styled by The Last Follies Closet in Los Angeles, Wool posed for a fun set of maternity photos — taken by Friedman! — while modeling a variety of colorful looks, baring her bump.

"Bringing a human into this world is one of the wildest things I've ever done, and I used to be a street-performing wolf," says the mom-to-be, who is due in September.

Image zoom Breeda Wool Matt Friedman

In a 2018 interview with Schön! magazine, Wool touched on her experience in working with women filmmakers, and how despite her "personal experience" in working with "more women than men," she recognizes that "women film and TV makers are still incredibly underrepresented."

"Women across all professions are systematically blocked from expanding their careers, sometimes both overtly or more subtly through a thousand institutionalized obstacles that keep women from working: like not paying women as much money, or not allowing a shared system for maternity leave for either parent in the U.S.," she said.

"Childcare in the U.S. for mothers who would also like to have a career is basically the amount of a second yearly salary so it becomes a class problem immediately," continued the Mr. Mercedes star. "The film and TV business, like most businesses in the U.S., have systemic bigotry and demand exceptionalism from both women and minorities. It becomes harder for people to grow or learn through mistakes."

Image zoom Breeda Wool Matt Friedman

Wool also discussed her past as a "street-performing wolf," which she did for about two years: "I would hunt people in the streets with a group of other lady wolf dancers. This story is so long and bizarre ... but I'd certainly say that once you're running around Barcelona dressed as a wolf and being chased by hordes of angry street children, that type of experience never really leaves your body."

"Also, street performing is a very intense performance medium — you can't control your environment at all and you're using unknown space [in an improvisational way] which I think has helped me a lot over the years," she said. "Also, I think film and TV is a very non-verbal art form, [so] some wild street dance wolf magic can always help."