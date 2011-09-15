Family Photo: Bree Turner Introduces Stella!

Bree Turner and her husband, orthopedic surgeon dad Justin Saliman, posed with their baby girl on Saturday at Britax and Buick’s The Red CARpet Safety Event presented by SpokesMoms, held at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Fourteen months later, it’s our first peek at Stella Jean Saliman!

Bree Turner and her husband Justin Saliman posed with their baby girl on Saturday at Britax and Buick’s The Red CARpet Safety Event presented by SpokesMoms, held at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After a guest spot on Rules of Engagement, the actress, 34, can next be seen in the film Take Me Home, costarring Sam Jaeger.