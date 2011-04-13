"I've been lucky because I've been breastfeeding so that's really helped me lose the weight," she says. "That really is the secret."

Kelly Preston hasn’t been afraid to step out on the red carpet since delivering son Benjamin Hunter Kaleo in November, but that doesn’t mean she’s stressing out about losing the baby weight.

“I haven’t been working out. At all,” she told PEOPLE at the TV Land Awards in N.Y.C. on Sunday, where her husband John Travolta was honored along with the rest of the Welcome Back, Kotter cast. (The show airs April 17 at 9 p.m. EST on TV Land.)

“Maybe that’s the secret. Don’t stress about it!”

But Preston, 48, does give credit where it’s due. “I’ve been lucky because I’ve been breastfeeding so that’s really helped me lose the weight,” she says. “That really is the secret.”



And for now, workouts are going to have to wait.

“It certainly would be better if I started to exercise, but I had a c-section so my stomach muscles weren’t very strong,” she confesses. “I wanted to do some dance classes but it was a little too much. I was down for the count!”