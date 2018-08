Breast Pumping While Driving, at the Oscars and with Jake Gyllenhaal: Celeb Moms' Craziest Stories

Photographic evidence moms are always busy! John Legend posted this candid photo of his wife pumping in the car, en route to dinner just weeks after welcoming son Miles. “I know it’s Father’s Day and all but my wife is pretty awesome,” the Grammy winner said. “She’s taking me to dinner but still on mommy duty.”

One of Hollywood’s most honest moms, Teigen shared lots about pumping on social media following the birth of daughter Luna two years ago. Some samples?

“Fell asleep with my breast pump on and I think I’m in a different dimension now.”

“just spray tanned around my breast pump outline. the logistical challenges of a healthy beach glow while boobing are incredible.”

And, relatably, a photo of her pump on a public bathroom floor.