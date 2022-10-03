Breanna Stewart Celebrates U.S. Women's Basketball's Big Win with Wife Marta and Daughter Ruby

Breanna Stewart has another major accomplishment to her name, and the people she loves most were there to see it all happen.

On Saturday, the U.S. Women's National Basketball team celebrated a FIBA World Cup win — their fourth consecutive World Cup gold and eleventh overall — as loved ones cheered from the stands. Among the families there to celebrate were former Russian Premier League player Marta Xargay Casademont, 31, and her little girl.

The wife of the power forward, 28, was there to watch the team's victory with her and Stewart's 13-month-old daughter Ruby Mae. The family of three posed together in a special photo shared on Instagram Sunday.

"Congrats amor, no one deserves this more than you ♥️," Xargay Casademont captioned the photos, adding, "We are so proud of you 😍"

Ruby reaches out to touch the trophy while still looking towards the camera as they pose together. In a second photo, Stewart wears a gold medal and poses next to Xargay Casademont, who holds the toddler.

The basketball stars welcomed their first baby together, daughter Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay, on Aug. 9, 2021, just two days after she helped lead the U.S. women's basketball team to gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Stewart told PEOPLE she placed her gold medal next to her daughter shortly after she was born.

"It was a surreal moment," says the WNBA Seattle Storm power forward. "You don't see a lot of female athletes, or women's basketball players, being able to be at their highest and also be able to start a family, or have a baby."

Breanna Stewart/Instagram

Stewart froze her eggs while she was recovering from an injury in 2018. Coming off a WNBA championship, Stewart quietly decided to expand her family via a gestational surrogate in 2021.

Xargay Casademont discussed the surprise engagement in May of that year, according to Arizona Republic, including how Stewart invited her to go hiking so she could get down on one knee in nature.

"I was complaining because she wanted to go hiking. You know Phoenix is super hot so I was just like, 'I don't want to be outside.' She planned the whole day, telling me let's go for a walk, do something, take pictures. I was like, 'Okay, let's do it,' " she recalled.

"I wasn't expecting that to happen. In the end, it turned out to be a really good day," she added.