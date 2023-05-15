Breanna Stewart Announces Wife Marta Xargay Casademont Is Pregnant: See the Sweet Mother's Day Photo

The basketball stars shared that their family of three is turning into a family of four

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on May 15, 2023 10:50 PM
Photo: Breanna Stewart/Instagram

Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay Casademont celebrated Mother's Day this year by sharing some big news!

The basketball stars, who met while playing together on the Russian women's basketball club Dynamo Kursk, announced that they are expecting their second baby together in a joint Instagram post. "When 3 turns to 4… Oct. 2023 🍼👶🏻 ," they wrote in the caption. "Happy Mother's Day! 💐❤️"

They shared the news with three photos, including a solo shot of their 21-month-old daughter Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay and a close-up picture of a pair of baby sneakers. In the announcement pic, the family coordinated white shirts and jeans as they pointed at 32-year-old Xargay Casademont's growing baby bump.

The announcement was met with many supportive messages from fans and fellow basketball stars.

Breanna Stewart/Instagram

WNBA champion Kelsey Plum took to the comment section to write, "Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️." Meanwhile, New York Liberty player Sabrina Ionescu echoed the same sentiment with a series of red heart emojis.

The couple welcomed their first daughter on Aug. 9, 2021, just days after Stewart, 28, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics with Team USA.

Marta Xargay Casademont/Instagram

"Ruby's arrival has been the best part of 2021 and easily one of the best moments of my life," Stewart told PEOPLE, while sharing about her birth. "Becoming a mom is bigger than anything else that I've done and I look forward to every beautiful and challenging moment as a family of three."

Stewart also told PEOPLE at the time that she placed her gold medal next to her daughter shortly after she was born and "it was a surreal moment."

"You don't see a lot of female athletes, or women's basketball players, being able to be at their highest and also be able to start a family, or have a baby," Stewart said.

