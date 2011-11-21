Spotted: Peter Facinelli's Blue Belle - Luca!

Peter Facinelli arrives at the Breaking Dawn - Part 1 premiere with daughter Luca Bella on his arm on Monday evening in Los Angeles, Calif.

Date night with Dad!

Peter Facinelli arrives at the Breaking Dawn – Part 1 premiere with dazzling daughter Luca Bella on his arm on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles, Calif.

“My 14-year-old has read the first three books, she’s just reading the fourth one now,” the actor, who plays Carlisle Cullen in the flick, tells PEOPLE.

Facinelli, 38, and wife Jennie Garth are also parents to younger daughters Lola Ray, 8½, and Fiona Eve, 5.