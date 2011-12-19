Family Photo: The Garth-Facinelli's Haunted Mansion Holiday
Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli pose with daughters Lola Ray, 9, Luca Bella, 14, and Fiona Eve, 5, outside the Haunted Mansion Holiday attraction, based on Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas on Friday at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.
Boo! Er … Merry Christmas?
“My daughter sleeps in Carlisle t-shirts, so that’s kind of cute,” the Breaking Dawn star, 38, says of his girls, calling them “Team Carlisle.”
