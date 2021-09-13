Return to Amish's Sabrina Burkholder Reveals Birth of Fifth Baby, Talks Recovery After 2018 Overdose

"Honestly, my addiction was probably the hardest part of my life, so being sober and having children isn't that hard," Sabrina Burkholder tells PEOPLE, revealing she quietly welcomed a baby girl

Sabrina Burkholder is grateful for many things at the moment, not the least of which is her new baby.

The 35-year-old Breaking Amish alum, who now appears on TLC's Return to Amish reality series, previously opened up about suffering a near-fatal heroin overdose back in 2018, writing on social media that she had entered rehab and would go "off the map" to focus on recovery.

"After this, you will not hear from me for a long time," she shared at the time.

Now, three years later, Burkholder reveals exclusively with PEOPLE that she quietly welcomed her fifth baby with boyfriend Jethro, 27, also offering an update on her addiction recovery journey to this point.

"I've been clean now for over three years. I moved out of Pennsylvania and changed my 'people, places, things.' I had to change everything in order to become the person that I needed to be," she says. "When you hang out with the wrong people and put yourself in that situation over and over, you're never going to get better. You have to be willing to do whatever it takes."

Burkholder welcomed daughter Kalani Ariyah via cesarean section on Sept. 7, with the newborn weighing 6 lbs., 9 oz., and measuring 19 inches long. Baby Kalani joins older siblings Zekiah, 2, and Skylar, 1. (Burkholder's two older children, ages 7 and 5, reside in the loving care of a family member.)

"She's perfect," says Burkholder, adding of why she chose to keep this pregnancy secret, "I like to be relaxed and stress-free when I am pregnant. And telling everybody, it's more stressful on me and it's not good for the baby."

"We just got home and the kids love her. They're all excited," the mom says. "I think my youngest daughter thinks the baby is a dolly. She's funny. She's so excited about it."

Burkholder tells PEOPLE that her kids "keep me grounded" as she remains sober, crediting her faith and "focusing on the positive stuff" as keeping her on the right track. She explains, "They keep me busy and it keeps me focused. I don't have time to go out and get into trouble because I'm busy taking care of my children."

"Every day is always new and interesting. And I just love them so much," she says of parenting her kids. "Honestly, my addiction was probably the hardest part of my life, so being sober and having children isn't that hard [to me]."

"I look back now and I can't believe the person that I used to be. It drives me crazy some days, but I can't change it. I can only change the future," says Burkholder, adding, "If you make bad choices, you're going to have a bad life. If you you make positive choices, you're going to have a positive life. It's all up to you."